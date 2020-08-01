You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
THURSDAYAUGUST6

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Speaker Sonya Waddell.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

TUESDAYAUGUST11

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAYAUGUST13

SEMINAR BY DENISE HILL

Veteran PR leader Denise Hill, assistant professor of strategic communications at Elon University and a former vice president of communications for several global brands, will discuss her experience as a chief communications officer, how she’s navigated a career in communications in both the agency and corporate environment, and more.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $10 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

FRIDAYAUGUST14

30TH ANNUAL ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER CUP

An opportunity to network, have fun and enjoy a day out of the office with colleagues and clients.

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke

When: 12:30 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $190 single, $690 foursome

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

