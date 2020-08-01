Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

THURSDAYAUGUST6
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Speaker Sonya Waddell.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAYAUGUST11
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAYAUGUST13
SEMINAR BY DENISE HILL
Veteran PR leader Denise Hill, assistant professor of strategic communications at Elon University and a former vice president of communications for several global brands, will discuss her experience as a chief communications officer, how she’s navigated a career in communications in both the agency and corporate environment, and more.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $10 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
FRIDAYAUGUST14
30TH ANNUAL ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER CUP
An opportunity to network, have fun and enjoy a day out of the office with colleagues and clients.
Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke
When: 12:30 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $190 single, $690 foursome
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
