Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY AUGUST24-26
VIRGINIA TECH CORPORATE RESEARCH CENTER CAREER SUMMIT
A virtual recruiting event for the research park and New River Valley.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.eventbank.com/event/22776/register
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26
STATE OF THE CITY
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will present the annual State of the City address to members of the business community.
Where: Streamed on Facebook Live
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY AUGUST 27
RBTC ASK THE EXPERTS: SUPPORTING FAMILY CAREGIVERS IN THE WORKPLACE
Panel: Robin Weeks, CEO and founder of MyPivotalPoint; Rob Day, COO of TechLab; and Kimberly Whiter, CEO and cofounder of Elder Care Solutions Inc. Learn how to increase productivity and retention, reduce absenteeism and become a “caring company” that attracts talent by supporting caregiving employees.
Where: Online
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY WORKSHOP
Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, will share tips for enhancing your clients’ experience and will talk about the tools, services and products available.
Where: Virtual
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3
EGGS & ISSUES
Charlie Jewel, executive director of Onward New River Valley, will talk about regional economic development.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or sscott@montgomerycc.org for required registration
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 10
NETWORKING LUNCH
Featuring Marj Easterling, owner of Big Lick Screen Printing. Bring your own chair and nametag.
Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.