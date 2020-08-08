You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 9, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

TUESDAYAUGUST11

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAYAUGUST13

SEMINAR BY DENISE HILL

Veteran PR leader Denise Hill, assistant professor of strategic communications at Elon University and a former vice president of communications for several global brands, will discuss her experience as a chief communications officer, how she’s navigated a career in communications in both the agency and corporate environment, and more.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $10 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY AUGUST24-26

VIRGINIA TECH CORPORATE RESEARCH CENTER CAREER SUMMIT

A virtual recruiting event for the research park and New River Valley.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.eventbank.com/event/22776/register

WEDNESDAYAUGUST26

STATE OF THE CITY

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will present the annual State of the City address to members of the business community.

Where: Streamed on Facebook Live

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News