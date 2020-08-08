Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 9, 2020

TUESDAYAUGUST11
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAYAUGUST13
SEMINAR BY DENISE HILL
Veteran PR leader Denise Hill, assistant professor of strategic communications at Elon University and a former vice president of communications for several global brands, will discuss her experience as a chief communications officer, how she’s navigated a career in communications in both the agency and corporate environment, and more.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $10 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY AUGUST24-26
VIRGINIA TECH CORPORATE RESEARCH CENTER CAREER SUMMIT
A virtual recruiting event for the research park and New River Valley.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.eventbank.com/event/22776/register
WEDNESDAYAUGUST26
STATE OF THE CITY
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will present the annual State of the City address to members of the business community.
Where: Streamed on Facebook Live
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
