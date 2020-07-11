You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming events for the week of July 12, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of July 12, 2020

WEDNESDAYJULY15

VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3)

This webinar will educate employers on the value of hiring veterans; train employers on leading best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans (SHRM/HRCI credits provided); connect employers with resources to find qualified veteran talent; and certify the company as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer.

Where: Online webinar

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1727125365909681424

THURSDAYJULY16

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF

Learn why we make emotional investment decisions and how to stop. Presented by Jim Fisher, regional advisor consultant with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.

Where: Virtual meeting

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details

THURSDAYJULY30

CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES

Amy Herman will discuss how entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders can enhance their observation, perception and communication skills by learning to look at works of art.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $149 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or 382-3020 for required registration

