Upcoming events for the week of July 12, 2020

WEDNESDAYJULY15
VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3)
This webinar will educate employers on the value of hiring veterans; train employers on leading best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans (SHRM/HRCI credits provided); connect employers with resources to find qualified veteran talent; and certify the company as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer.
Where: Online webinar
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1727125365909681424
THURSDAYJULY16
PROTECT YOURSELF FROM YOURSELF
Learn why we make emotional investment decisions and how to stop. Presented by Jim Fisher, regional advisor consultant with Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.
Where: Virtual meeting
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052 for details
THURSDAYJULY30
CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES
Amy Herman will discuss how entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders can enhance their observation, perception and communication skills by learning to look at works of art.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $149 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or 382-3020 for required registration