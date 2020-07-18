Upcoming events for the week of July 19, 2020

THURSDAYJULY30
CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES
Amy Herman will discuss how entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders can enhance their observation, perception and communication skills by learning to look at works of art.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $149 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or 382-3020 for required registration
THURSDAYAUGUST6
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Speaker Sonya Waddell.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.