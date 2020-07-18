You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming events for the week of July 19, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of July 19, 2020

THURSDAYJULY30

CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES

Amy Herman will discuss how entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders can enhance their observation, perception and communication skills by learning to look at works of art.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $149 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or 382-3020 for required registration

THURSDAYAUGUST6

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Speaker Sonya Waddell.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

