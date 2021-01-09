Virginia fund reaches small, minority-owned businesses struggling during pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic reached Virginia, Mishel’la White had to shut down her business in Roanoke.
White runs a dance studio, Mish Moves Dance Co., and she’s among those who have had to completely alter their business model as a result of social distancing and public health guidelines during the pandemic. In March, she had to shut down the studio for a few months. She lost half of her students as dance lessons transitioned to online classes, and parents had to tighten their own belts and couldn’t pay the monthly payment.
“It affected business a lot,” she said. “Parents want their children to be safe. Not a lot of income was coming in.”
White had to find other sources of financial help. Grants, like ones through the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, have served as a lifeline for small business owners like White.
The Rebuild VA fund is easier to apply for than others, like the federal Paycheck Protection Program — a federal effort to boost small businesses established by the CARES Act. The program was riddled with challenges that caused it to fail many small businesses, particularly minority-owned ones, that were unable to tap into the money before it ran out, according to small business advocacy groups.
Data on the Paycheck Protection Program is incomplete and only offers limited information on the businesses that received the loans. Only about 10% of Virginia businesses that applied for PPP loans of $150,000 or more disclosed the race of the owner. Of those 1,602 businesses that did self-identify, 80% of them were white-owned businesses.
And only 6% of Virginia businesses that applied for loans of up to $150,000 disclosed the race of the owner. Minority-owned businesses tend to be smaller, on average. Of the 6,318 businesses that disclosed race, 75% of them had a white owner.
The Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, which launched at the end of July, is also supported by CARES Act money. It’s administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and the Northam administration intended for it to reach minority-owned businesses and businesses in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities.
“Because many of the affected small businesses and nonprofits located in distressed and economically disadvantaged areas of Virginia, we are designating a portion of this funding to ensure they get the support they need,” Gov. Ralph Northam has said.
By the end of December, Rebuild VA awarded all $100 million to roughly 2,500 businesses and nonprofits. The program received more than 15,700 applications. Businesses could apply for up to $100,000, but the average grant award was $35,636.
About half of the funds went to women, minority and veteran-owned businesses. And nearly half of the funding went to small businesses in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities.
According to data the small business department provided to The Roanoke Times, of the 2,533 businesses and nonprofits that received grants, 42% were white-owned, 29% were Asian-owned and 13% were Black-owned like Mish Moves Dance Co. Nearly 400 businesses didn’t provide that information.
Northam announced recently the Rebuild VA fund would be replenished with an additional $20 million to award grants to about another 300 businesses and nonprofits that applied during the last round but were unable to receive grants.
“Getting these dollars to more small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19 is a top priority for our administration,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “The large number of applicants still in the pipeline for Rebuild VA funding demonstrates the tremendous need for this and additional financial support.”
White was one of 179 business owners in the Roanoke region who got a Rebuild VA grant. She said she was able to pay for a couple months of rent, utilities and some equipment for the studio.
White said she’s mostly kept her eyes open for grants. She considered loans at one point, but she didn’t want to saddle herself with debt when it was unknown how long the pandemic would last and economic hardship would limit the return of dancers.
Before the pandemic, she was hoping to move out of her location on Melrose Avenue Northwest to a larger studio.
“But when COVID hit, I had to pause that, dip into savings and that’s been mostly run out,” she said.
White said it was particularly hard on the girls when they were dancing at home online. The in-person instruction and camaraderie wasn’t the same. She said sometimes they cried because they missed dancing at the studio and attending competitions and parades. She’s posted videos of them on the dance company’s Facebook so people could still see them and the girls would feel like they could “get some kind of shine.”