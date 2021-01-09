Virginia fund reaches small, minority-owned businesses struggling during pandemic

Northam announced recently the Rebuild VA fund would be replenished with an additional $20 million to award grants to about another 300 businesses and nonprofits that applied during the last round but were unable to receive grants.

“Getting these dollars to more small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19 is a top priority for our administration,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said. “The large number of applicants still in the pipeline for Rebuild VA funding demonstrates the tremendous need for this and additional financial support.”

White was one of 179 business owners in the Roanoke region who got a Rebuild VA grant. She said she was able to pay for a couple months of rent, utilities and some equipment for the studio.

White said she’s mostly kept her eyes open for grants. She considered loans at one point, but she didn’t want to saddle herself with debt when it was unknown how long the pandemic would last and economic hardship would limit the return of dancers.

Before the pandemic, she was hoping to move out of her location on Melrose Avenue Northwest to a larger studio.

“But when COVID hit, I had to pause that, dip into savings and that’s been mostly run out,” she said.