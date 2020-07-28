Virginia seeks to end surprise medical bills

Virginia is trying again to halt the surprise medical bills that patients receive when are they are unknowingly treated by providers outside their insurers' networks.

The State Corporation Commission will take comments on the proposed regulations until Sept. 1, with the aim to have them become effective Jan. 1.

The rules are to enact legislation that bars out-of-network providers from billing patients for balances above what their insurers pay for emergency services and for non-emergency services, such as anesthesiology, radiology, labs and hospitalists, at in-network facilities.

These balance bills are what some LewisGale Medical Center patients received in the past after the health system contracted with Schumacher Clinical Partners for hospitalists and emergency physicians.

Schumacher agreed to not balance-bill LewisGale patients if the physicians were not in their network, but some people still received bills for the full cost of their care. Patients were confused when their their insurers and providers failed to communicate with each other and left them to navigate a complicated process.