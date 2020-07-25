Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport names new director

BLACKSBURG — Keith Holt is the new director of the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport.

Holt’s appointment was announced by the airport, which handles mostly business traffic and is operated by a regional authority consisting of representation from Tech, Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

Holt replaces Michael St. Jean, who led the airport since 2002 — the same year that the authority was formed by an act of the Virginia General Assembly.

“I am excited for this opportunity to be the next director of the VTMEA,” Holt said. “This airport is an invaluable regional resource with a tremendous history. I look forward to leading the airport into this exciting next phase and beyond.”

Holt, a Blacksburg resident, was selected following a search by Jacksonville, Florida-based executive search firm ADK, according to the airport. He has since 2008 served as director of the New River Valley Airport in Dublin.

The airport complimented St. Jean for his time, particularly noting his work in a current project extending the runway length from 4,539 to 5,500 feet.