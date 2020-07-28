Virtual job fair scheduled for Roanoke-area job seekers and employers

A virtual job fair next week is designed to connect job seekers and employers in the Roanoke Valley, Franklin County and the Alleghany Highlands.

The free event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Participation will be by computer or smart phone only.

The host, Virginia Career Works - Blue Ridge, said Tuesday it has lined up 11 employers and expects additional registrations.

The event will offer a virtual job fair experience, said Brad Stephens, business and development manager at Career Works. Job seekers will select which employers they wish to contact at virtual booths. Each booth will present company information for reading and the option of live texting with a company representative. The platform will enable job seekers to apply for jobs on the spot, and upload a resume if they wish, and will allow employers to conduct screening interviews over video, Stephens said.

To register as a job seeker, visit https://premiervirtual.com/event/register/vcwblueridge-august. Employers can register at https://vcwblueridge.com/jobfair/.