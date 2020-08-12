bz briefs 081320 bz

ECONOMY
Consumer prices rise 0.6% in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the increase last month in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. The uptick was about twice what economists expected. But inflation remains in check: Consumer prices are up just 1% over the past year.
Gasoline prices rose 5.3% from June to July but are down 20.3% in the past 12 months as the coronavirus recession kept many Americans from driving.
Food prices dipped 0.4%, the first drop since April 2019. Grocery prices dropped 1.1% while the cost of dining out rose 0.5%.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, prices surged 0.6% last month from June — the biggest monthly increase since January 1991. Still, so-called core inflation is only up 1.6% from a year earlier.
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford recalls midsize SUVs for faulty brakes
Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America because the brakes may not work properly.
The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
Ford said Wednesday that some front brake hoses can rupture, causing brake fluid to leak. If too much fluid leaks, it could take more effort to stop the vehicle, and stopping distances could increase.
The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
RETAIL
Stein Mart files for bankruptcy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — National discount department store chain Stein Mart filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after 112 years in business, and announced that it will close most, if not all, of its 280 stores.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Stein Mart has more than 280 stores in 30 states, including a location at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. The retailer specializes in clothing, shoes and housewares at discount prices. Many of the stores are located in community shopping centers. As of May 30, the company employed about 8,400 people.
