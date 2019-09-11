Thursday

The Worx

In concert at Old Town Fields, presented by The Mountain Valley Charitable Foundation.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville

Cost: $5

Contact: 520-3280.

Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak

Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-2028

GOTE

Rock and Americana.

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Billy's Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Friday

Flat Pickin' Fridays

The Low Low Chariot

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center, Daleville

Cost: $5; 12-younger free

Contact: 793-3354.

Flashback Fridays

The Wildflowers, Tom Petty tribute

When: 6 p.m. (gates) to 10 p.m.

Where: Pepper Park, 9 Old Whitmore Avenue, Roanoke.

Cost: $15 in advance, $18 day of show

Friday Night Sing

Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Kemistry

Vintage soul, R&B, blues.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Billy's Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $5

Contact: 728-0270

Saturday

Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store

Jake Retting, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Left Over Biscuits.

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot picking. Listeners welcome, too.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Masters of Soul

A celebration of legendary songs and performers that defined the Motown label and vintage soul in general.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia

Cost: $22

Contact: 425-5128

Mended Fences

Country, rock and pop.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: Billy's Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 728-0270

Sunday

Open Mic Nite

Roanoke’s hidden treasures emerge, three songs at a time. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

2019 Sunday Concert Series

Root 2 Music performs.

When: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161