Calum (Mountain City 28)

As political and cultural disputes flare across Virginia and elsewhere, here are some answers about what critical race theory is — and backstory of the political war that has engulfed the nation’s schools.
Unionized workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin rejected a third tentative agreement with the company Friday.
Another vote is scheduled for Wednesday.
Elected bodies in the region continue to face crowds opposed to critical race theory — as well as transgender policies.
For more than three decades, the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway have supported beautification work, amenities and programs along America's most visited national park. But on the final day of last year, that relationship ended.
Volvo representatives and union bargainers met Sunday morning, and the company made its final contract offer, which is the same as the one Volvo workers rejected in a vote on Friday, the company said.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a marquee talent for its 2022 signing class on Friday.
Roger Trenton Davis spent hard time in prison for possessing an amount of marijuana that, under laws that took effect July 1, in most circumstances would be punishable by no more than a $25 fine. He hopes to use his story to help spread the word.
School staff responded with presentations that explained policies that have been in place for years addressing treatment of transgender students and appreciation of cultural heritage.
A new Jersey Mike’s is set to open this month in Roanoke County.