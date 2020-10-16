Candidates for 3 seats on Roanoke City Council answer questions on issues ahead of Nov. 3 election

ALBERTO: Get out of their way. Plain and simple, the city expects entrepreneurs to come to the city to open a business with the knowledge of a career bureaucrat, and when we get here to open it up it’s borderline impossible, without an entire team of lawyers and experts on your side. I’d like to see a one-stop shop for small business similar to a financial aid office at a college or a Department of Motor Vehicles-type situation where one person tells you everything the city wants and walks you through it.

PRESTON: I think the priorities for the next few years need to be making sure that people have jobs, making sure that people have affordable places to live, and making sure that everyone can stay safe. Roanoke already has at least 300 individuals who have been identified as homeless and with the entire nation on the brink of an eviction crisis, the need for safe, affordable housing is greater than ever. I also think that now is a good time to focus on infrastructure projects, particularly green infrastructure. We were underprepared for this pandemic but science has already told us that we’re in the middle of a climate change crisis and it’s a crisis that we have power to do something about. Green infrastructure projects would not only help create jobs, but would simultaneously reduce our carbon footprint, potentially reduce some of the flooding that certain parts of the city are prone to, and contribute to helping keep our waterways clear. We need to make sure that schools have the funding they need to properly clean and sanitize while also making sure that people have access to PPE.