Cannabis in Virginia

Starting Thursday, Virginians can legally grow and possess marijuana.

But the change in law doesn’t exactly open up a pot free-for-all. Legal amounts are limited, and buying and selling marijuana will remain illegal until Jan. 1, 2024, when retail sales are expected to begin. Smoking marijuana in public is still against the law.

Here are some highlights of the new law:

Virginians 21 and older may legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana “on [their] person or in any public place.” There are some exceptions for public school grounds.

Adults can privately share up to 1 ounce of marijuana, as long as it is given away and not sold.

Marijuana still cannot be used, consumed or shared in public.

Marijuana seeds can’t be legally bought or sold, but they can be shared.

Anyone found guilty of possessing more than an ounce of marijuana but not more than a pound will be subject to a civil penalty of not more than $25. Anyone convicted of possessing more than a pound can be charged with a felony.

Cannabis-related products can’t be legally bought or sold except at dispensaries that are part of the state’s medical marijuana program.