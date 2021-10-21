Carlos
One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's in Roanoke Valley
The adult was hospitalized with complications from hepatitis A and had underlying medical conditions, according to health department officials. Thirty-seven cases and 26 hospitalizations have been confirmed.
- Updated
Virginia Tech football's season starts to unravel with ugly offensive performance in loss to Pitt
The victim of a fatal shooting that happened Monday night outside a McDonald’s in Vinton was a father of two who worked as a manager at the re…
This one's on the coach. “We’ll have to look at everything,” Justin Fuente said after the game.
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Virginia Tech emailed students this week about steps it is taking for Saturday's game.
Douglas Martin sat at a wooden podium just inside the automatic doors of Roanoke Memorial Hospital for close to 64 years. On Thursday afternoon, Mr. Martin’s chair sat empty, and the usual larger-than-life man had been replaced with a bouquet of roses.
Popular food truck Mama Jean’s Barbecue has purchased a Roanoke property where it plans to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location.
A federal judge put pointed questions Tuesday to an insurance company that has not paid a claim filed by Carilion Clinic, which says it lost m…
Three people were shot, one with serious injuries, in an altercation Thursday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.