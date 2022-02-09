Cave Spring boys finish off 21-1 regular season with win over Blacksburg

The 2019-20 Cave Spring boys basketball team earned a VHSL Class 3 co-championship when the state final was canceled at the 11th hour because of COVID-19.

The 2021-22 version of the Knights now can lay claim to an achievement that championship squad did not attain:

A 21-win regular season.

Cave Spring notched win No. 21 Wednesday night and finished off a perfect regular season within the River Ridge District as the Knights dispatched visiting Blacksburg with an 85-67 victory.

Cave Spring will be the No. 1 seed in the Region 3D tournament as well as the River Ridge tournament, which opens Friday.

“It’s good for pride, but this means more, winning the body of work,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “The regular-season champion always means more.

“And to do it undefeated, that’s just a true testament to how hard our kids work.”

Cave Spring (21-1, 12-0) got 81 points from its lethal starting five, led by a 27-point night by senior wing guard Owyn Dawyot.

Junior wing Stark Jones followed with 18, 6-foot-7 junior center Dylan Saunders had 17, and junior point guard Graham Lilley added 11.

Not the least of the contributions came from 6-foot-4 senior Bryce Cooper, who had eight points and his usual array of timely assists and hustle plays all over the floor.

“He does everything that fills up the stat sheet,” Gruse said. “He’s unselfish. He doesn’t care if he scores or not. He shoots the ‘three.’ He posts you up. He handles the ball. He’s our calming factor a lot of nights.”

Cooper, a VMI baseball recruit who played defensive end and tight end for Cave Spring’s football team, brings a team-first mentality to the basketball court.

“I figure that we have enough dudes on this team that can go out and score 20 a night,” Cooper said. “The best way for me is to get hustle points, rebounds, assists and loose balls.”

Cooper’s highlight Tuesday was a fullcourt inbounds pass to Dawyot, who had hidden behind Blacksburg’s defense. Dawyot made the catch and drilled the last of the Knight’s 11 3-point goals for a 78-52 lead with 3:27 to play.

Blacksburg (15-6, 8-4) led for much of the first quarter and trailed just 27-21 midway through the second before Dawyot scored 12 points in the final 3 ½ minutes to put Cave Spring up 41-26 at halftime.

The Knights ended the suspense as all five starters scored to open the third quarter, prompting Blacksburg coach Doug Day to call a pair of timeouts to no avail.

“Give Cave Spring credit,” Day said. “They’re solid across the board, from their point guard all the way down to their ‘5-man.’ There’s no weakness on that team right now. They can shoot it from outside. They can shoot it from inside. They can drive.”

Cave Spring established the inside game early, drawing two early fouls on 6-foot-6 Blacksburg center Owen Walters.

“That put a little kink in the game plan,” Day said.

Four Bruins finished in double figures — Tucker Halsey (14), Walters (13), Matt Joyce (11) and Keegan Appea (10) — but the Bruins were unable to keep pace.

Blacksburg will try again Friday in the first round of the River Ridge tournament at Patrick Henry, while Cave Spring hosts Pulaski County.

The Bruins still have all their goals in place, including a run at the Region 4D title that narrowly eluded their grasp last winter.

“I like my group,” Day said. “We’re going to make some noise.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.