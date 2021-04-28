Chachi
The Christiansburg driver suffered burns in an ARCA race Saturday and is on a ventilator.
Editor’s note: The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted this message about Virginia’s new marijuana laws on its Facebook page Tuesday, the t…
Virginia officials will relax COVID-19 restrictions around social events and restaurant operations on May 15, with hopes to eliminate all gathering and capacity limits by June.
Delta 8 THC is sold in gummies, hard candies and vape cartridges all over the Roanoke Valley. It's closely related to Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Advance Auto Parts plans to eliminate 37 jobs in Roanoke and significantly reduce its office space locally as employees continue to work remotely.
Years of roadwork are anticipated to culminate in 2024 with construction beginning on a more efficient highway interchange in front of Tanglewood Mall.
A client from Christiansburg said she found out about attorney Jonathan Preston Fisher's license suspension not from him, but from a Google search.
Michael Shaun Reynolds pleaded guilty to 10 sex crimes, including seven counts of rape.
Saturday’s primary also saw Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King defeat Republican challenger Dale Buckner for the board of supervisors' District D seat.
Cathy Reynolds asserts in a lawsuit that her home was searched without justification.