Christiansburg council OK's measures to relocate school bus maintenance

CHRISTIANSBURG — Christiansburg Town Council approved requests on Tuesday night that will allow Montgomery County Public Schools to move its bus maintenance operations to the old middle school facility on College Street.

One of the requests, which passed on a 5-1 vote, involved moving the approximately 16-acre site from a residential to business district that allows public schools and specifically commercial garages. Council, on a 5-1 vote, also approved a conditional use permit, which was needed for a commercial garage and contractor storage yard.

MCPS currently keeps its buses at the old middle school site, but performs maintenance on the vehicles at another facility on Cambria Street. The district currently has 126 buses.

School officials have deemed the Cambria site no longer suitable for the repair of their bus fleet. For example, the Cambria facility isn’t large enough to have a lift, school officials have said.

School officials say the plan is currently the most cost-effective and feasible option for the needs of its fleet. They also say the matter financially impacts when they can complete the long-awaited renovation of Christiansburg High School.

A few council members and nearby residents, however, have raised concerns about the project adversely affecting the surrounding neighborhoods and possibly taking away future development opportunities in downtown Christiansburg.

Councilman Steve Huppert, who voted in favor of the district’s requests, reiterated concerns about the project impacting the already limited availability of land that can be developed.