Cleive Adams 'super excited' for Ferrum head-coaching debut

"We're glad that he came back to Ferrum," Jones said. "He's very energetic. … Practice is more upbeat, … up-tempo."

Like other NCAA Division III leagues, the ODAC postponed its fall 2020 football season to this semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the NCAA Division III Presidents Council canceled the Division III fall sports championships, so the ODAC champ will not move on to the NCAA playoffs this spring.

Ferrum will play five ODAC games — unless it finishes in last place, which case it will not play a fifth game on April 2. The ODAC will determine the pairings for each team's fifth game based on the standings.

"We're going to take a three-deep approach [to the depth chart] … because you never know when COVID's going to rear its ugly head and you might have to have a situation where another guy needs to step in," Adams said.

All five of Ferrum's games will be played on Fridays.

"It takes us back to Friday night lights," Jones said.

Ferrum, which is idle next week, will also play an exhibition game against Washington and Lee on Sunday, March 7 — five days before its next game.

"We're going to play some of your younger guys," Adams said of the exhibition.