Clemson ranked No. 1 in AP football poll

Clemson is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what has already been taken by the coronavirus pandemic from an uncertain college football season.

Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

Alabama is No. 3, Southeastern Conference rival Georgia is No. 4 and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma is No. 5. Defending national champion LSU is No. 6.

Among those missing out was Virginia Tech, but the Hokies were close.

Tech (85 votes) received the second most votes from members of the media of team’s outside the 25 behind Memphis. They were ranked No. 24 in the initial coaches poll.

Tech was ranked for a two-week stretch in 2019 going into its regular season finale against Virginia and peaked at No. 23. The program’s highest ranking during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure came in 2017 when the team was ranked No. 12 after a 4-0 start.

The ACC had three teams in the top 25 led by Clemson at No. 1. Notre Dame was ranked No. 10 and North Carolina was ranked No. 18. Miami (42 votes), Louisville (32) and Virginia (7) were also among the teams receiving votes.

Voters were asked to consider all Division I teams for the preseason poll. The voters will rank only teams scheduled to play once the season starts. In the initial poll, there were nine teams ranked that aren’t playing this year.