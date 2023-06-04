They’re variously called vape shops, smoke shacks and tobacco stores.

And they’re sprouting up in shopping plazas and storefronts throughout Virginia.

They’re selling lots of vapes — sometimes called “e-cigarettes” — in which nicotine is delivered by water vapor rather than tobacco smoke. Young people are increasingly ditching traditional cigarettes for vaping products, with various flavors among the main draws.

Other hot sellers are the “tobacco wraps” that shop owners say are increasingly used to roll weed after Virginia’s move to marijuana legalization in 2021.

In many cases, shop owners and customers say, people buy low-cost cigars and slice them open with a razor, replacing the tobacco with weed.

To a much lesser extent, the shops are also selling delta-8 and other synthetic forms of THC that will become illegal in Virginia in July. Those products — edibles, smokes, vapes or drinks typically deliver less of a kick than marijuana but are seen as having their own dangers, leading legislators to outlaw them.

But while there appears to be significant consumer demand to support the proliferation of vaping and smoke shops, their role in the long-awaited retail marijuana market seems hazy at best. Many shop owners say they want to sell pot, but it’s not clear when — or if — legal sales in Virginia will materialize.

Personal marijuana possession by adults 21 and over has been legal in Virginia for nearly two years.

But although people can grow up to four cannabis plants per household at any one time — and can share it with other adults — the only place to legally buy weed is at one of 18 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide with a valid prescription.

The larger marijuana retail market — initially expected to launch in Virginia in January 2024 — is at a standstill in the General Assembly. Though weed sales licenses were once expected to be issued starting this July, such licenses are no longer on the horizon.

But many smoke shop owners hope that changes.

Anthony Counts, 48, a former Army staff sergeant who retired in 2015 after 24 years on active duty, said business is good at Quick Vape Lounge, the shop he opened in Newport News three and a half years ago.

Counts is happy to sell vaping products, which he sees as “helping people quit smoking.”

He was once a big cigarette smoker but turned to vapes in 2012 — during his military service in Afghanistan — “just to be healthier,” saying he breathed easier after making the switch. “I just felt overall better, he said.

But Counts sees cannabis sales as important, too.

“Definitely,” he said when asked if he hopes to sell weed. “Just to help people. I’m a firm believer in it, not just to get people high but to help people with stress.”

Cannabis, Counts said, is what helped him deal with PTSD, chronic pain and anxiety following his time in combat, and “took the place of 14 different medications.”

He’s not the only one who wants to get into the marijuana trade.

“We’re waiting to get into that,” said Derek Patterson, 36, the manager of a vaping and tobacco shop in the Oyster Point section of Newport News. “Once weed goes recreational, sales at retail shops will bloom.”

Patterson calls himself “a firm believer in weed” — like Counts touting its benefits to help cut anxiety and reduce stress.

Even Malik Imad, a Muslim who recently moved to the United States from Palestine, said the shop he helps manage — Happy Smoke on Jefferson Avenue — plans to get into marijuana sales.

“It’s against Islam to smoke it, and even to sell it,” Imad said. “It’s bad for your mind and your body.” But “I have to support my family” by sending money back to Palestine, he said, and he would sell cannabis if it came to that.

Is a black market forming?

While the state has dragged its feet on creating a legal marketplace to buy and sell pot, many fear the black market is getting stronger.

Even states where retail markets for marijuana have been launched — such as California and New York — struggle with illicit sales, and experts say Virginia isn’t likely to be any different.

And aside from the local “pop-ups” — sellers here today and literally gone tomorrow — there are signs that some local vape and smoke shops already could be dabbling in the black market.

On one recent afternoon, a smoke shop in Midtown Newport News had customers streaming in one after another. A reporter watched as several dozen customers walked in and out from about 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. That’s far more than most shops see in the same time span.

With cash and packages exchanging hands, the line moved quickly inside. Many customers were in and out in less than a minute.

As they left, several customers told a reporter that they either didn’t buy anything, didn’t want to answer the question, or said they “just bought CBD.” That product, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis extract that contains the calming element of marijuana but not its psychoactive components.

“I can’t tell you because you look like a police officer,” a man holding a package said when asked what he purchased, before quickly riding away on his bicycle.

But two customers said they bought real weed at the shop.

“It’s the real thing,” a 42-year-old Portsmouth man said, saying he spent $45 for a pack with a label marked ‘Urban Exotic’ that he showed to a reporter. “It’s real, for sure. It’s really good stuff ... And you don’t got to go to the street or anything for it.”

The man said he’s been smoking marijuana for 25 years and bought weed at the same Newport News shop two weeks ago.

Another customer, a 60-year-old Newport News man, also said the shop is selling true cannabis. In fact, he said, he bought a dime bag that morning and rolled two joints with friends.

“We got two big blunts, and we was happy,” he said. “It’s convenient. You can wake up and walk right down here.”

He said a store manager at the shop advised him a year ago to “call it CBD” and not to ask outright for marijuana. “That’s what they told me to call it. Just call it CBD.”

Though possessing an ounce of weed or less is legal in Virginia, marijuana remains illegal to buy and sell. Under Virginia law, every sale of an ounce of pot or less remains a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail. Sales of higher amounts are felonies.

Another regular weed smoker, a 71-year-old man, said he was in a different smoke shop on Jefferson Avenue last year when a clerk surreptitiously asked him if he wanted actual cannabis.

But the man said no, saying he didn’t believe it was real. He thinks it was likely either delta-8 or “shredded paper sprayed with something” being passed off as the real thing.

“People will fall for that,” he said. “If it smells like it, they think it is ... It’s always somebody scamming you. They always say, if it’s too good to be true, it ain’t true.”

Counts said he doesn’t want to jeopardize the chance of legally selling marijuana later for black market sales now. But customers come into his shop every day asking if he sells weed, he said.

“I say, ‘That’s illegal, dude,’” Counts said. “I wouldn’t do that unless I had a license. This shop is for my family. My daughter works here. My son. A family friend. We just want to make sure we stay on the up and up.”

“I quit my government job to do this,” he added, noting that he worked for the Air Force briefly after getting out of the Army.

Shops that sell real cannabis “can get in real trouble for that,” added Nikki Nassrineboo, a manager at Papa Joe’s, a vape shop that recently took over a dog grooming business in Hilton Village in Newport News. “It’s scary to think that some of the shops are doing that.”

Cigar wraps used for weed

Many local shop owners say more than half of their sales and profits are in vapes. Those are small devices that heat liquids — containing nicotine and various flavors — to a vapor that the user inhales. They are typically disposable and operate with rechargeable batteries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, traditional cigarette usage has declined markedly in recent years, with 11.5% of Americans currently smoking tobacco, down from 21% in 2005.

But much of that difference has been made up with vaping products, with the rates highest among young people.

And even with the uncertainty surrounding the marijuana marketplace in Virginia, shops appear to be doing brisk business with cigar wraps, too. Nearly all of those, shop owners say, are used to roll weed.

“One thousand percent,” one shop manager said.

One Happy Smoke customer, a 21-year-old woman, said she would never buy a pre-rolled joint. Instead, she buys cigar wraps to roll the weed she buys from others.

“I like to roll my own so I can see what’s inside it,” she said. “There’s so much stuff you can get laced by.”

A 22-year-old Virginia Beach woman — who’s been smoking weed since she was 16 and now manages a Newport News shoe store — was buying “Game Leaf Dark” cigars at the Oyster Point store, saying she smokes about two joints a day, “one in the afternoon and one at nighttime.”

While some cigar brands, such as Black & Mild, are actually smoked for their tobacco, shop owners say cheaper cigars are typically sliced open, with the tobacco discarded and weed added instead.

But a 28-year-old Newport News customer at one shop said he mixes the marijuana with the cigar’s tobacco — making what’s called a “spliff” cigarette — to put a little more edge in the high. Though he doesn’t think marijuana is good for the mind or body long term, “I like to get high,” he said.

More and more vape shops

Data is hard to come by on how many vape and smoke shops exist in Virginia.

Most localities in the region issue business licenses to such shops under a “general retail” category — which can number several thousand in some localities — and don’t break out the vape and smoke shops independently.

Still, the increased presence of the new shops is difficult to mistake.

Their front windows often ablaze with colored lighting strips, these establishments beckon with large product selections that go well beyond vaping devices and liquids.

Chelsea Schaaff of Rocky Mount stopped while shopping at Tobacco House & Vape on Williamson Road in Roanoke to say she quit cigarettes upon taking up vaping. Describing herself as a former “social smoker” for four years, she said vaping is a cleaner practice without flame, smoke, ash or butts and that partaking tastes and smells better than the experience of smoking tobacco. Vape shops have multiplied because of product demand, she asserted.

“They’re everywhere,” she said. “It’s easily doubled.”

Schaaff said she spends about the same amount of money on vaping as she did on cigarettes and that a $20 vaping device with 5,000 puffs lasts about a week. She is partial to the Mr. Fog brand device and the flavor watermelon strawberry menthol ice, which contains nicotine. She is planning to cut back to save money, she said.

Merchants in this corner of retailing also carry vape liquid without nicotine and, just a few feet away, ordinary tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars and pipe tobacco.

CBD is another product category readily available in vape-tobacco stores. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana, but does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient creates the high, according to the Mayo Clinic. Users of CBD, legal if derived from hemp, rave about its effects, including to lower anxiety and pain and increase sleep.

As Schaaff spoke, two men studied the store’s extensive selection of glass pipes, bongs and smoking devices. Vape-tobacco stores today fill a void left by the disappearance of head shops of the 1960s counterculture movement. Their fortunes appear to rise as customers stream in for new products, but can fall just as quickly.

Psychoactive delta-8 products generated new, legal revenue for vape-tobacco shop industry after federal legislation in 2018 to remove hemp from the federal definition of a controlled substance . But that trend appears likely to phase out this month, as delta-8 is the product that under Virginia law must be gone from stores by July 1.

Merchant Laith Alsadi said he sold three of four Roanoke-area vape-tobacco stores that he owned at one time to partially exit the business before government restrictions on delta-8 hit.

“You’re going to lose a lot of money,” he said.

Patrons checking the shelves of vape-tobacco stores will also likely see bags of brown capsules labeled kratom, which refers to Mitragyna speciosa, a tree native to Southeast Asia, and to products derived from its leaves that are marketed as herbal supplements, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Kratom and kratom-based products “are currently legal and accessible in many areas, though U.S. and international agencies continue to review emerging evidence to inform kratom policy,” the agency website said. “While there are no uses for kratom approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people report using kratom to manage drug withdrawal symptoms and cravings (especially related to opioid use), pain, fatigue and mental health problems.”

Vape-tobacco shops are, finally, a common venue for wagering on “skill games” that experts say operate in a gray area of the law. Virginia seeks to ban the machines as illegal gambling devices, but industry proponents differentiate the devices from luck-based casino games. They took the matter to court and the ban has yet to take effect.

Among seemingly more than two dozen smoke and vape shops scattered throughout Newport News, eight are on a 4-mile stretch of Jefferson Avenue, between J. Clyde Morris and West Mercury boulevards.

Only three of these shops existed in early 2021 — just before pot’s legalization in Virginia — according to a past rendition of Google Maps. The new shops have replaced a beauty supply shop, a nail store and two title loan companies, among others.

Happy Smoke recently launched a 24/7 operation and appears to be doing brisk business.

Though Imad sometimes has to do his ritual Islamic prayers in the store’s back room, he recently had about 15 customers pulling up to the drive-thru in a one-hour stretch, from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“It’s a pretty good idea,” a 41-year-old Newport News mechanic said as he pulled up in his older model car for some cigar wraps at about midnight. “You get a cigar, and you keep going. It’s convenient.”

Of Hampton’s 28 smoke and vape shops, 21 opened in 2020 or later, according to a list from Hampton Commissioner of Revenue Ross Mugler.

“That’s a lot of businesses,” he said. “And of course, I think there’s a lot of people that are selling a lot of vape products that are not included on the list — like all these, excuse the language, quasi convenience stores.”

Norfolk’s Commissioner of Revenue sent a list of 29 businesses focused on smoke, vaping and tobacco retail in the city, with nine — or 31% — having launched since January of 2021.

The city of Roanoke has licensed about 150 establishments that sell tobacco but does not maintain a specific count of vape shops. Most of the 150 venues are convenience stores and grocers.

Alex Alijaf, who manages Tobacco Hut & Vape at Melrose Avenue and Peters Creek Road in Roanoke, described the Roanoke area as oversaturated with vape shops.

“There is too many,” he said. “There is no money.”

Neither Alsadi nor Alijaf expressed interest in selling marijuana if and when Virginia permits general retail sales. Too many potential headaches, they said.

Wanting to get a license

Jeremy Preiss, the acting director of the Cannabis Control Authority — the state agency created in 2021 to regulate marijuana — says he’s noticed “a proliferation” of vape and smoke shops in the Richmond area, too.

Preiss said he hasn’t spoken directly to vape shop owners, but that his second-hand understanding is that “a lot of people engaged in retail sales now hope to be participants in the retail market for cannabis should the legislature create one.”

In fact, Norfolk Chief Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Carl J. Cox said business owners often come in asking how they can get a cannabis sales license.

“We’ve had people come in thinking that they’re gonna get a license and they’re gonna sell marijuana and we’re like ‘No, you can’t do that,’” he said.

There’s no doubt, he said, that the increase in vape shops and smoke shops in the region “is because these people think that they’re gonna be able to sell marijuana when it becomes legal.”

“They really do think that when the time rolls around, they’re just gonna be able to flip the switch and start having this stuff in the store,” Cox said. But, he added, “I don’t think that’s how this is going to work.”

When marijuana possession was legalized in Virginia in 2021, the General Assembly envisioned that the number of licenses issued would be capped at 400 statewide.

But even though that cap has now been scrapped, lawmakers still expect the Cannabis Control Authority would sharply limit the licenses, which some shop owners said could be controversial.

“Why would they limit it?” Patterson asked.

Lawmakers stall retail pot market

Under the original plan, sales licenses were to begin to be issued in July of this year — with such sales beginning at the start of 2024.

But the 2021 legislation legalizing marijuana — and creating the retail sale framework — contained a crucial “reenactment clause,” meaning lawmakers would have to approve the marketplace section again before retail sales actually could get underway.

“On the way out (in 2021) they said, ‘Hey, we’ll look at this again, to make sure that we got it all right, to tweak it as maybe circumstances require,’” Preiss said of state lawmakers. “I guess the expectations were that the General Assembly wasn’t going to change its composition so much.”

But Republicans took control of the House of Delegates later in 2021, and haven’t been as keen on creating a retail market for weed. The reenactment vote failed to get through the General Assembly twice over the past two years — stalling the retail market at the jump.

“Republicans are not really dealing with the reality of modern time — that it’s legal to possess cannabis, but not legal to sell it,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who sponsored the 2021 bill legalizing marijuana. “Instead, they would rather have a black market than regulate it in a responsible way.”

With a regulated market, Ebbin said, regulators could test retail pot to ensure its safety. Moreover, such sales could be strictly limited to people 21 and older and could be taxed by the state like tobacco. Lawmakers envision a tax of 10-21%.

Whether such a tax would make weed prices too high remains to be seen. One vape shop clerk said most pot smokers already have good sources of supply and wouldn’t want to pay premiums to buy legally at a retail store.

“I’ve never had a problem getting weed,” the 35-year-old man said.

The 71-year-old Newport News man agreed, saying he not only grows his own pot at home but has “friends in high places and low places” he buys from.

At a February legislative hearing, there was significant pushback from the Family Foundation of Virginia, the Virginia Catholic Conference, some in the medical field and concerned parents. They disputed the idea that weed consumption is safe and that marijuana should be legal in the first place.

They also highlighted a possible link between cannabis usage and depression, schizophrenia and psychosis.

A recent study shows that marijuana use is linked to lung cancer at a higher rate than tobacco cigarettes. The Cannabis Control Authority, for its part, has embarked on advertising spots to try to teach people the dangers of driving while high, such as in concentration and reaction times.

“I’ve seen marijuana use skyrocket in public and private schools in my area in the last few years,” one mother, Jennifer Price, told lawmakers, saying education and mental health are in danger. “My son cannot go a day at his school without seeing other kids smoking in the bathroom. And that’s every single day.”

The House General Laws subcommittee ultimately killed Ebbin’s bill to create the retail market, “passing it by indefinitely” on a 5-3 vote on Feb. 14.

A more modest bill from Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex County — to have the Cannabis Control Authority propose regulations on marijuana sales and then come back to the General Assembly in November for approval — was similarly killed.

Lawmakers are expected to try again early next year.