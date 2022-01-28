Color:black View on PetFinder
Across the Roanoke and New River Valleys, the weather remains quiet this week, but the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this …
Mark Coleman, 61, has suffered from frontotemporal dementia for nearly the past five years. The emotional and financial toll on his wife, Janet, and their two grown children has been beyond wrenching. Now, an old friend from Cave Spring Junior High is trying to help out.
For the second time, a federal appeals court has revoked a permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service.
Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning, with maybe a little more in the New River Valley.
Time is beginning to run out before the next batch of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of…
A movie featuring locations at Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.
Southwest Virginia will receive about six hours of light snow in the undercard. The main event will be in the northeast.
What Virginia Tech's 2022 scholarship numbers look like with national signing day coming up
According to court documents, the defendant pointed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of police officers.
"We have good news," a Truist bank official told Christian and Shannon Waszak. "We’re going to refund the money." He was talking about more than $55,000 that had been scammed from the Augusta County couple's account Jan. 3.
