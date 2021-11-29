College basketball roundup: Duke rises to No. 1

Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll.
The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday's poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. That adds to a record haul of top rankings both for the Duke program and for Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after the season.
This is the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).
The Blue Devils are No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks there in November 2019.
When the Blue Devils visit Ohio State on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it will mark Duke's 255th game as a top-ranked team under Krzyzewski compared with 161 games as an unranked team.
No. 2 Purdue earned nine first-place votes and moved up a spot behind Duke in a reshuffled poll that saw no team hold its spot from the previous week and three new teams join the rankings. It is the Boilermakers' highest ranking since last reaching No. 2 late in the 1987-88 season.
Gonzaga fell to third, while reigning national champion Baylor rose two spots to No. 4 after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. UCLA fell three spots to No. 5 after a 20-point loss to Gonzaga last week.
Memphis had the week’s biggest tumble, sliding nine spots to No. 18 after beating Virginia Tech and losing to now-ranked Iowa State by 19 in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.
Iowa State's poll debut at No. 19 is part of a fast start for the Cyclones under coach T.J. Otzelberger, who took over a Cyclones program coming off a two-win season that included going 0-18 in Big 12 play.
No. 22 Michigan State joined the poll after beating UConn on the way to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, while Wisconsin jumped in at No. 23 after winning the relocated Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
Illinois, St. Bonaventure and Xavier fell out of the rankings. The Hokies will face St. Bonaventure in Charlotte next month.
Virginia Tech was in the "others receiving votes" category with three points.
NOTE
Va. Tech drops out of women's Top 25
Virginia Tech, which was ranked No. 24 last week, dropped out of the new AP women's basketball Top 25 poll Monday after losing to Missouri State last Friday in Puerto Rico.
The Hokies were second in the "others receiving votes" category with 37 points.
South Carolina was a unanimous No. 1.
Maryland dropped six spots from No. 2 to No. 8 after losing two games.
UConn reclaimed the No. 2 spot — up one spot and shared with North Carolina State — after the Terrapins were blown out by the Wolfpack and new No. 4 Stanford. The Terrapins were shorthanded, with only seven available players due to injuries and illness.
Tennessee, which visits the Hokies on Sunday, is No. 11.
Louisville remained No. 10. Notre Dame cracked the poll at No. 24. Florida State fell eight spots to No. 25.