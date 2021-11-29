College basketball roundup: Duke rises to No. 1

Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll.

The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday's poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. That adds to a record haul of top rankings both for the Duke program and for Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after the season.

This is the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).

The Blue Devils are No. 1 for the first time since spending two weeks there in November 2019.

When the Blue Devils visit Ohio State on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it will mark Duke's 255th game as a top-ranked team under Krzyzewski compared with 161 games as an unranked team.

No. 2 Purdue earned nine first-place votes and moved up a spot behind Duke in a reshuffled poll that saw no team hold its spot from the previous week and three new teams join the rankings. It is the Boilermakers' highest ranking since last reaching No. 2 late in the 1987-88 season.