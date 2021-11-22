College basketball roundup: South Carolina women beat UConn

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 on Monday to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship.
This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll and the sixth time it has happened in November. The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team and won 63-59 in overtime.
The Gamecocks (6-0) wouldn’t let the Huskies (3-1) beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter.
“Our players are determined. They are resilient,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We knew exactly what we had to do especially on the defensive side of the ball. We had to disrupt.”
Trailing by 52-50 late in the third quarter, South Carolina turned up its defense, holding UConn without a field goal for 7:38 spanning the final two periods. By the time Evina Westbrook hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 5 minutes left, the Huskies trailed 63-57. They got no closer. Destiny Littleton quickly answered with a 3-pointer on the other end to restore the comfortable margin.
She had hit a 3-pointer late in the third period to give the Gamecocks a 57-54 advantage heading into the fourth.
South Carolina, which outrebounded UConn 42-25, held the Huskies to just three points in the fourth quarter.
Paige Bueckers, UConn’s sophomore sensation, had 19 points to lead the Huskies, who had won nine of the 10 previous meetings between the schools.
With the championship game taking place around the same time the poll is released each Monday, the AP decided to delay this week’s poll for a day so it will reflect the outcome — only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed. So this week’s poll will be announced Tuesday.
NOTES
Memphis up to No. 9Memphis, which faces Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, rose two spots to No. 9 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll Monday.
Virginia Tech is second in the “others receiving votes” category.
Xavier, which could face the Hokies on Friday in the NIT Season Tip-Off, cracked the poll at No. 25 after beating Ohio State last week.
Gonzaga and UCLA continued their hold on the top two spots, setting the stage for their highly anticipated showdown Tuesday in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs (4-0) received 55 first-place votes. The Bruins (4-0) received five first-place votes.
Purdue received the only other first-place vote and leapfrogged Kansas into third following the Boilermakers’ win over Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament final. Kansas was fourth and Duke was fifth.
St. Bonaventure, which faces the Hokies next month in Charlotte, solidified its status as this season’s early mid-major darling by jumping six spots to No. 16 following wins over Clemson and Marquette.
Arizona made the biggest leap into the poll at No. 17 after romping past then-No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in in the Roman Main Event on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
BYU and Seton Hall also cracked the Top 25.
Oregon, North Carolina, Ohio State and Maryland dropped out.