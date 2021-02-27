College Basketball Roundup: UNC upsets No. 11 Florida State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It took Walker Kessler one afternoon to go from promising reserve to having North Carolina fans — the first allowed to attend games all year — chanting his name.

He earned it, too, after sparking a turnaround that helped the Tar Heels upset the ACC’s top team, boost their NCAA Tournament resume and give their Hall of Fame coach a milestone victory.

The 7-foot-1 freshman scored a season-high 20 points to help North Carolina beat No. 11 Florida State 78-70 on Saturday, a game that saw the Tar Heels rally from 16 down on the way to giving Roy Williams his 900th career win.

Kessler had scored 10 points in each of his last three games, then surpassed that by going 9 for 10 from the field with 14 points after halftime. He also had season highs of eight rebounds and four blocks for the Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5).

Trailing 41-29 at halftime, the Tar Heels shot 50% after the break.

RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points for the Seminoles (14-4, 10-3).

ACC

Ga. Tech 84, Syracuse 77: ATLANTA — Moses Wright dunked his way to 31 points, tying his season high, and Georgia Tech strengthened its NCAA Tournament chances by beating Syracuse (13-8, 7-7 ACC).