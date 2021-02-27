College Basketball Roundup: UNC upsets No. 11 Florida State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It took Walker Kessler one afternoon to go from promising reserve to having North Carolina fans — the first allowed to attend games all year — chanting his name.
He earned it, too, after sparking a turnaround that helped the Tar Heels upset the ACC’s top team, boost their NCAA Tournament resume and give their Hall of Fame coach a milestone victory.
The 7-foot-1 freshman scored a season-high 20 points to help North Carolina beat No. 11 Florida State 78-70 on Saturday, a game that saw the Tar Heels rally from 16 down on the way to giving Roy Williams his 900th career win.
Kessler had scored 10 points in each of his last three games, then surpassed that by going 9 for 10 from the field with 14 points after halftime. He also had season highs of eight rebounds and four blocks for the Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5).
Trailing 41-29 at halftime, the Tar Heels shot 50% after the break.
RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points for the Seminoles (14-4, 10-3).
ACC
Ga. Tech 84, Syracuse 77: ATLANTA — Moses Wright dunked his way to 31 points, tying his season high, and Georgia Tech strengthened its NCAA Tournament chances by beating Syracuse (13-8, 7-7 ACC).
Wright scored 19 points and had six of his seven dunks in the second half as the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 9-6) picked up their fourth straight win.
Clemson 66, Miami 58: CLEMSON, S.C. — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson (15-5, 9-5 ACC) beat short-handed Miami for its fifth straight victory.
Coach Brad Brownell picked up win No. 200 at Clemson.
Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes (7-15, 3-15), which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting.
LOCAL MEN
Roanoke 84, Bridgewater 41: Casey Draper (Northside) knocked down 18 point, Ethan Rohan and Justin Kuthan scored 12 points apiece and Tripp Greene added 10 as the Maroons (8-1, 7-0 ODAC) topped the Eagles to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Rohan also pulled down 12 rebounds.
David Oliveras and Andy Pack led Bridgewater (2-5, 2-3) with 10 points each.
LOCAL WOMEN
Lynchburg 75, Washington and Lee 59: LYNCHBURG – Lizzie Davis scored a game-high 29 points and Maggie Quarles (Lord Botetourt) added 13 as the Hornets (9-1) rode a 13-point halftime advantage to top the Generals in a nonconference matchup.
Washington and Lee (4-2) was led by Erin Hughes with 12 points and Erin Addison with 10.
Virginia Wesleyan 81, Ferrum 79: VIRGINIA BEACH — Sabrina Jones scored the game-winner on a layup with no time on the clock to give the Marlins (5-6, 4-4 ODAC) a come-from-behind win over the visiting Panthers.
Jones’ buzzer-beater came after Ferrum (1-9, 1-8) had tied the score on a basket by Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) with 18 seconds remaining.
The Panthers, who led by 12 at the half, were paced by Cabiness with a game-high 18 points, Arin Bunker with 17, Cameron Hawkins with 13 and Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) with 11.
Jones led Virginia Wesleyan with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
TOP 25 MEN
No. 3 Michigan 73, Indiana 57: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Thirty seasons after first arriving in Ann Arbor as part of the famed Fab Five, second-year coach Juwan Howard watched Franz Wagner match his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers finish with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolverines pulled away for a victory at Indiana — and to the precipice of Howard’s first Big Ten crown.
No. 18 Texas Tech 68, No. 14 Texas 59: LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung had 16 points to lead five Texas Tech players in double figures and the Red Raiders (15-8, 7-7 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Texas (14-7, 8-6).
No. 10 WVU 65, Kansas St. 43: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean McNeil scored 16 points and West Virginia (17-6, 10-4 Big 12) used two big second-half runs to beat the Wildcats (7-19, 3-14), who were held to their second-lowest points total of the season.
No. 5 Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69: MADISON, Wis. — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and Illinois (18-6, 15-4 Big Ten) held off Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8) to complete its first regular-season sweep in this series since 2005.
D’Mitrik Trice’s 3-pointer cut Illinois’ lead to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left. Trice finished with 29 points and had all of Wisconsin’s final 19 points.
Auburn 77, No. 25 Tennessee 72: AUBURN, Ala. — Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Tigers (12-13, 6-10 SEC) over the Volunteers (16-7, 9-7).
No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Razorbacks (19-5, 11-4 SEC) used a 16-2 run in the second half to beat LSU (14-8, 9-6) for their their sixth straight win.
Oklahoma St. 94, No. 7 Oklahoma 90, OT: NORMAN, Okla. — Freshman star Cade Cunningham scored 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime and Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6 Big 12) pulled the upset.
De’Vion Harmon matched a career high with 23 points and Austin Reaves had 22 for Oklahoma (15-7, 8-7).
No. 22 San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58: SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds left and fellow senior Jordan Schakel made four free throws in the final 8.7 seconds for the Aztecs (19-4, 13-3 Mountain West), who beat Boise State for their 10th straight victory.
Schakel finished with 17 points for San Diego State, which can repeat as MWC regular-season champions if it wins at UNLV on Wednesday night.
Xavier 77, No. 13 Creighton 69: CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17, helping Xavier (13-5, 6-5 Big East) bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes.
Damien Jefferson led Creighton (17-6, 13-5) with 19 points.
OTHER
Liberty 94, Bellarmine 78: LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Darius McGhee had a career-high 34 points as Liberty (20-5, 11-2) stretched its winning streak to nine games and captured the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season championship with a win over Bellarmine (13-6, 10-3).
Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65: HAMPTON — Davion Warren scored 19 points, Raymond Bethea Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left and Hampton (11-13) narrowly beat Presbyterian (7-15) in the Big South Conference tournament.
Hampton will travel to face Radford in a Big South quarterfinal Monday.