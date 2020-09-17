College football notes: Alex Ramsey in transfer portal again

For the second time this year, Alex Ramsey is looking for a new school.
Ramsey, a former Salem High School and VMI running back who transferred to The Citadel over the summer, tweeted Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal.
“I just want an offense [where] I can show my versatility the best,” he told The Roanoke Times on Thursday.
After earning FCS second-team All-America honors with the Keydets last fall, Ramsey decided last May to join The Citadel as a graduate transfer.
Last month, he opted out of playing this fall for his new team. The Citadel will play Southern Conference games next spring but is playing four nonleague games this fall.
“After opting out … it was best for me to seek other options,” Ramsey told The Roanoke Times. “I am at that point of my career where I must be at the right program that will help me finish my college football career on a high note and set me up for the next level.”
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors is giving all 2020 Division I fall sports athletes another year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even if he picks a school that will be playing football next spring, Ramsey will have to wait until next fall to play for his new team. The NCAA Division I Council decided Wednesday that mid-year enrollees in FBS and FCS football will not be able to play during this school year.
Ramsey ran for 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns as a fourth-year junior at VMI last fall.
Charlotte-UNC game canceled
Saturday’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted their offensive line, with several players placed into quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlotte announced the cancellation Thursday morning. It marks the 14th game this season that has been canceled or postponed amid the pandemic.
Charlotte said there had been three positive cases among football players discovered through regular testing the past two weeks. Those individuals had been placed in isolation with medical care, while others identified through contact tracing were told to quarantine for 14 days.
“Due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said.
Now the Tar Heels have two straight open weekends on the schedule. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the school would seek to find a game for Sept. 26.
South Carolina picks QB
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Graduate transfer Collin Hill will start at quarterback for South Carolina when it opens against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the decision Thursday. Hill arrived at South Carolina from Colorado State and beat out last year’s freshman starter, Ryan Hilinski. Hill had an edge, the coach said, in having played at Colorado State under former head coach Mike Bobo, who is now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator.
Good news for Pac-12
The Pac-12 took a significant step toward playing football in the fall, getting clearance Wednesday to hold full-fledged practices from the states of California and Oregon.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced Wednesday a breakthrough with the California and Oregon governors that was helped along by the conference’s plans to soon begin testing athletes daily.
He said the league’s California and Oregon universities will ask their county public health officials what is required to achieve the same clearance from them to resume contact practices and games.
