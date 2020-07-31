College football notes: No new positive COVID tests at UVa

The University of Virginia athletic department shared positive news Friday afternoon.
In its latest round of COVID-19 testing, the Cavaliers received no additional positive tests.
Since testing began on July 5, 235 student-athletes have been tested. Only four have produced positive tests.
The football team has had 112 student-athletes tested, with three athletes producing positive results. That means 123 student-athletes from other sports have combined to produce just one positive result.
None of the student-athletes who tested positive were hospitalized.
Football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and field hockey are the UVa athletic programs back in Charlottesville preparing for the upcoming fall season. The ACC announced earlier this week that athletic competition can begin in early September, as long as programs follow ACC health guidelines.
Football games can begin the week of Sept. 7, while Olympic sport competitions can start Sept. 10.
Wearing masks, sanitizing equipment and physically distancing are among the different protocols in place to keep Virginia athletes safe ahead of the season. So far, the plans are working.
Dates for schedules are still to be determined, although UVa received its 10 football conference foes for the 2020 fall season this week. Other programs, including Olympic sports, await their official fall schedules.
In the meantime, the Cavaliers will continue their preseason workouts thanks to superb testing numbers through the first three weeks back on Grounds.
Adding in students and in-person classes will add a wrinkle to the plans for a safe return to sports. Travel to road contests also adds a challenge yet faced by the Virginia athletic programs.
Challenges remain, but the Cavaliers have done well through the initial stages of returning to competitive action.
NCAA to allow social justice patches
The NCAA announced Thursday college athletes in all sports, including football, will be permitted to wear patches on their uniforms to support social justice issues.
The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel adjusted rules in some sports that do not allow patches to be worn. In some sports, patches on uniforms are not addressed in playing rules.
The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of the uniform to “express support and voice their opinions.”
The patch on the front must not exceed 2 ¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. Not all team members are required to wear a patch, but team members must wear identical patches.
The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”
Indiana resumes voluntary workouts
Indiana University’s football team has resumed voluntary workouts after a two-week pause following six positive COVID-19 tests.
The school’s medical advisory group approved the resumption of enhanced voluntary summer training. Players are now permitted to spend up to eight hours per week on strength training, six hours per week on meetings and film review, and six hours per week on walk-throughs.
The athletic department says it has conducted 480 tests, with 33 coming back positive.
