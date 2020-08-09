College football notes: UVa adding pair of JMU defenders as transfers

Virginia had barely taken a commitment from one member of the 2019 James Madison team before the Cavaliers added a second Sunday night.
That was preseason Football Championship Subdivision All-American D’Angelo Amos, a 6-foot-1, 184-pound defensive back from Meadowbrook High School in Richmond. Amos was also a return specialist and blocked three kicks.
JMU defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa revealed earlier Sunday that he was transferring to UVa for his final season of eligibility. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive lineman from Dominion High School (Sterling) had 13 tackles for loss last season.
Atariwa’s announcement came days after another CAA performer, Towson all-purpose threat Shane Simpson, announced he will be transferring to Virginia.
“I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process early,” Atariwa said on Twitter. “Looking forward to being part of he Cavalier culture.”
— Doug Doughty
‘Disappointed’ Pac-12 players threaten to opt out
The Pac-12 players of the “WeAreUnited” movement said they were “disappointed and deeply concerned” after a recent meeting with the conference’s commissioner.
The players sent an email to Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott late Friday accusing him of not taking the issues they have raised seriously enough. The email was also shared with members of the media.
The group’s correspondence came after Scott followed their Thursday call with an email to the players that struck a very different tone, thanking them for the “passion and honesty with which you spoke yesterday evening.”
The group is pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes. Players threatened opting out of practices and games if their demands aren’t addressed. Leaders of the group have said their movement has more than 400 players from around the conference supporting it.
In their email to the commissioner, the players said they were unsatisfied with Scott’s answers to question about increasing the frequency of COVID-19 testing done on athletes and the mandating of best practices across the conference.
“Without a discernible plan and mandates to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, it is absurd, offensive, and deadly to expect a season to proceed,” they said.
When the players went public with their demands this month, they reached out to the Pac-12 and requested daily meetings with league officials. Instead, they got one call last week and a pledge for continued communication.
“You informed us we cannot have legal representation attend these meetings to assist in connection with our legal rights, nor were you willing to even have regular meetings with us to provide updates,” the players wrote to Scott.
— Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!