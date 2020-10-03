College football top 25 roundup: TCU stuns No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 on Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) took a safety as time ran out.
Texas (2-1, 1-1) looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longhorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1 with 2:32 to play.
Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.
Duggan made his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise.
Ehlinger threw four TD passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. He was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards.
Top 25
No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to John Metchie III and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and Alabama (2-0) beat Texas A&M (1-1).
Jones’ first pass went 78 yards to Metchie, ‘Bama’s latest major receiving threat. Jones topped that with an 87-yard TD to Waddle. Metchie and Jones hooked up for a 63-yarder in the fourth, giving the sophomore five catches for 181 yards.
No. 3 Florida 38, South Carolina 24
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, leading Florida past South Carolina.
Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. His second-quarter fumble kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in the game early.
The Gators (2-0) finished with 347 yards and punted twice.
No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 7
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, Tre Tucker returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score and Cincinnati had five interceptions.
Tucker returned the kickoff late in the third quarter to put Cincinnati (3-0) ahead 28-7.
South Florida (1-2) used four quarterbacks, with sophomore Jordan McCloud going 12 of 21 for 137 yards with two interceptions. Freshman Katravis Marsh got the start, but he threw three interceptions. USF tied a school record with the five interceptions.
No. 17 Oklahoma St. 47, Kansas 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Shane Illingworth threw for 265 yards and three TDs, Chuba Hubbard ran for 145 yards and two more scores, and Oklahoma State was able to rest its starters the final 20 minutes in its victory over Kansas (0-3, 0-2).
Tylan Wallace had nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braylon Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and the other passing TD, as the Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12) built a 31-0 lead by halftime.
No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Gray ran for 105 yards and a TD and caught a scoring pass to help Tennessee beat Missouri (0-2).
The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.
Jarrett Guarantano completed 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.
SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27
DALLAS — Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat Memphis after the Mustangs blew an early three-touchdown lead against a team playing its first game in four weeks.
Memphis (1-1), which because of COVID-19 issues hadn’t played since winning its opener Sept. 5, was driving for a potential go-ahead score when Brady White was sacked and fumbled with 1:25 left. That set up the final drive for SMU (4-0).
Shane Buechele was 32-of-45 passing for 474 yards and three touchdowns. Reggie Roberson finished with five catches for 243 yards.
OTHER
Liberty 28, North Alabama 7
LYNCHBURG — Chris Ferguson threw three first-half touchdown passes and the Flames (3-0) beat North Alabama (0-1).
Ferguson completed 12 of 21 passes for just 64 yards but didn’t throw an interception. Joshua Mack ran for 130 yards on 16 carries for Liberty. Mack’s 46-yard run helped set up a Ferguson 12-yard TD pass to DJ Stubbs. Ferguson added a 7-yard score to Demario Douglas and a 2-yarder to Brody Brumm.
Johnathan Bennett’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Chris Barrett stretched the Flames’ lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Butler collected his first two interceptions for the Flames, the first inside his own end zone late in the first half.
LATE FRIDAY
No. 22 BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14
PROVO, Utah — Zach Wilson completed 24 of 26 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, ran for three scores and helped the No. 22 Cougars beat Louisiana Tech.
BYU (3-0) rolled up 513 total yards and averaged 8.0 yards per play on the way to its best start since 2014.
Tyler Allgeier added 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and Gunner Romney led the receivers with 101 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
Louisiana Tech (2-1) had only 313 total yards.
NOTE
Pac-12 unveils schedule
The Pac-12 football season will begin with a morning start on Nov. 7 — Arizona State at Southern California.
The conference schedule released Saturday includes eight Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference.
The Nov. 7 opener kicks off at 9 a.m. local time. The conference has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure. TV partner Fox has emphasized its noon Eastern time window, trying to put high-profile games in that spot. Arizona State and USC will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game, with its pregame show coming from the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The Pac-12 championship game will match division winners and be played Dec. 18. The other teams in the conference will also play a cross-division game that weekend for a total of seven games each.
No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 against Stanford.
Utah at UCLA is the first Friday game on Nov. 13.
Other Friday games include, UCLA at Oregon on Nov. 20; Washington State at Washington and Oregon State at Oregon on Nov. 27; and Washington State at USC on Dec. 4.
