College football top 25 roundup: TCU stuns No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 on Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) took a safety as time ran out.

Texas (2-1, 1-1) looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longhorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1 with 2:32 to play.

Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

Duggan made his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise.

Ehlinger threw four TD passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. He was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards.

