Color of Money: Inflation is up. The stock market is down. Here's why you shouldn't panic.

“The core idea is that the substitute can largely fulfill the consumer need at a lower cost,” Kapfidze said.

You might also delay some purchases until prices stabilize.

“Avoid spending in areas that have experienced rapid price increases if you can avoid it,” Benz said. “For example, if you don’t have to do your home remodeling project right now, there may be a more opportune, cost-effective time down the line to do so when lumber prices have moderated.”

“Higher prices for things such as air travel, furniture, appliances, lumber, hotel stays and automobiles should start to ease as supply and demand rebalance in these industries over time,” Price said. “For these items, the best strategy may be to wait it out. It will be tough given what we’ve been through, but you’re simply going to pay more if you want to be first in line.”

The best way to manage during this time is to devote more time and attention to your personal or family budget and make sure you have sufficient emergency savings, Hamrick said.

Who benefits from inflation?

Businesses with pricing power can benefit from inflation if they are able to increase the price of what they sell for more than the increase in their costs, Kapfidze said.