Dan Casey’s column [“Unprecedented disruption, arrests,” July 30] on the chaos at the July 27 Roanoke County School Board meeting, where two arrests were made and citizens were ejected from a public meeting, provided insight into missteps and previous actions of this board. The chaos and community discord are wounds that are self-inflicted by this school board.

My wife and I raised two daughters in the Roanoke County school system over the course of 15 years. My wife taught mathematics in the school system and I served on the Roanoke County School Board for six years. During that entire time we never saw anything that even remotely compares to the turmoil and dysfunction created by the actions of the current board.

Since the election of Brent Hudson and Cheryl Facciani, this board has been on a mission to destroy one of the most outstanding school division in the state of Virginia. Hudson and Facciani see themselves as the Knight Crusaders of the Cultural Wars.

They led the charge on banning books, eliminating the position of director of diversity and inclusion, designating bathrooms and now allowing good teachers to be called “sexual predators disguised as teachers.” Not one board member had the decency or courage to defend these teachers from the disgusting allegations made in a public forum. This board allowed the person who made the accusations to tour Glen Cove Elementary School, inspect classrooms and confront teachers for anything he thought was in support of the LGBTQ community.

Lastly and more importantly, by their actions, this board has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for the dedicated and selfless teachers who nurture, create safe spaces and teach our children every day. Teachers are leaving in large numbers going to other school districts like Roanoke City Public Schools, where they are valued and make considerably more money. I personally know of teachers who taught my kids who have left because they no longer feel appreciated or valued in Roanoke County. These teachers are being replaced by less qualified provisionally licensed employees.

Each member of the school board takes an oath of office and is required to follow the policies that outline the roles and responsibilities of the office they hold. There are critical deficiencies in school funding for the day-to-day operation of instruction, qualified licensed teacher shortages, bus driver shortages, capital funding deficiencies for school renovations and construction, failing heating and air-conditioning systems, and a long list of other critical issues and problems this board needs to solve.

Previous school boards in Roanoke County were made up of members who were Democrats, Republicans and independents. They left their personal political beliefs and agendas at the door when they walked into the boardroom. Their sole focus was to solve for the kinds of problems mentioned above.

My hope is that the parents, students and citizens of Roanoke County demand that this board get back to the business of making the Roanoke County Public Schools a system that attracts good, qualified teachers, creates an atmosphere where all teachers and students feel safe and valued and secures the financial resources required to operate a school system of more than 2,000 employees and 13,000-plus students.

Hopefully this board can find a way to deescalate, not agitate the current situation and begin the process of healing of the community, focused on making the school system one of the best in Virginia.