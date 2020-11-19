 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: Christiansburg announces Thanksgiving week schedules
0 comments

Community: Christiansburg announces Thanksgiving week schedules

  • 0

Christiansburg Town Hall and the Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, but its administrative office will be closed. The Rec Center will be closed Nov. 26-27.

Solid waste normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Monday, Nov. 23, along with Monday's regularly scheduled collection.

Solid waste normally collected on Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 24, along with Tuesday's regularly scheduled collection.

Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Monday, Nov. 30, along with Monday's regularly scheduled collection.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert