Community: Christiansburg announces Thanksgiving week schedules

Christiansburg Town Hall and the Christiansburg Aquatic Center will be closed Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Christiansburg Recreation Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, but its administrative office will be closed. The Rec Center will be closed Nov. 26-27.
Solid waste normally collected on Wednesdays will be collected on Monday, Nov. 23, along with Monday's regularly scheduled collection.
Solid waste normally collected on Thursdays will be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 24, along with Tuesday's regularly scheduled collection.
Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Monday, Nov. 30, along with Monday's regularly scheduled collection.
Submitted by Melissa Demmitt
