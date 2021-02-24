Community: Nominations sought for Leading Lights NRV Volunteer Awards

NRV Leading Lights is actively seeking nominations for its 13th annual Volunteer Awards. The deadline is midnight, March 31.

Leading Lights candidates are engaged in diverse volunteer activities across the New River Valley. Collectively they spend thousands of hours volunteering with clothing banks, rescue and disaster relief teams, as youth mentors, managing holiday programs, overseeing weekend “food backpack” programs, helping at local food kitchens, serving with civic groups and volunteering with more than a hundred other noble local charitable activities and programs.

Awards are given in three categories: community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). In the community category, there is one award reserved for a volunteer in Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford; two in Montgomery County due to population size; and one across the whole region to recognize Lifetime Volunteer Achievement.

Nominees must be current residents of the New River Valley or, if being nominated for a student category, they must be currently enrolled in a school or college in the NRV. Distinguished Recipients in each category will be selected on the following criteria: