TotalEnergies Renewables wants to build what would be the first solar installation for public consumption in the Roanoke Valley in Botetourt County, and the multinational energy company will begin the process with a community meeting on Monday.

The French-based company has plans to build a 25-acre, 4.89-megawatt facility at 1 Pattonsburg Lane Road in Buchanan which will provide reduced rate electricity to Dominion Energy customers, according to Alex Fox, a senior account executive with TotalEnergies.

The potential site is just north of the James River, and east of the intersection of Virginia 43 and U.S. 11

Citizens will have the chance to learn more about the project and ask questions at the meeting held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buchanan Branch Library.

Preference will go to homes who qualify as low to moderate income based on the state’s Community Solar pilot program TotalEenrgies is using for the project, Fox said.

“Local residential homeowners or possibly small commercial business owners are able to … own shares in the community solar farm,” he said. “Essentially, they could subscribe to get their electricity from our community solar farm. And we would allocate them credits from the community solar farm based on their electrical needs … When they get their electric bill, they see those credits subtracted off of it. We then charge them for that electricity, however, we charge it at a decreased rate to what they would have paid.”

Dominion began implementing the pilot program Virginia passed into law in 2020 last month, according to its website, with the first community solar facility, Rappahannock Solar, launching in Lancaster County, a Northern Neck peninsula locality situated near the Rappahannock River.

Fox said the panels would be housed on about 15 of the 25 acres being leased, with other parts of the site consisting of an access road and potential shade management if some trees need to be removed.

“It’s a smaller piece of a 3- or 400-acre property,” he said. “The actual farm acreage is substantially larger than a small piece releasing.”

The company plans to sign a 25-year lease, with multiple options to extend the lease by another 15 years in totality, according to Fox.

With the average homeowner using approximately 6,000 kilowatts of electricity per year, the company could have up to roughly 1,300 homes subscribing to receive some or all of its energy from the farm, he said.

The community meeting is the first step of a new local ordinance companies looking to build solar energy facilities in Botetourt County must follow.

The board of supervisors passed the new measures in May, which also includes getting a special exemption permit that must be approved by the planning commission and ultimately the supervisors before construction can begin, according to county officials.

Fox said if everything goes to plan, the company would be looking to get its permit for the facility by the end of September and begin the six to eight months of construction to complete the site by spring 2024.

Solar proposals have been slow to take root in Western Virginia. Installations proposed Patrick and Henry counties in recent months have generated concerns from citizens and local governing bodies about negative effects on rural scenery and groundwater quality.

In April, a Colorado-based firm withdrew its proposal to build a solar generation farm on roughly 30 acres near the Montgomery County village of Elliston after the plan generated community opposition.

Last month, plans for a solar installation on 258 acres near Wirtz in Franklin County also encountered negative public headwinds and were withdrawn.

Botetourt County has received pushback to other clean energy projects over the last few years, including a proposed wind farm in a mountainous area of the county that has yet to be built.

Current plans by Apex Clean Energy call for construction of the wind farm to begin in the summer of 2023, and for the utility to be operational the following year, according to company officials.

It is still facing legal challenges from a group of about a dozen Botetourt and Rockbridge county residents who live anywhere from two to 25 miles away from the wind farm site on North Mountain, about five miles northeast of Eagle Rock.

They oppose the turbines on multiple grounds: that they will mar the scenic landscape, kill birds and bats that fly into their rotating blades, cause other environmental damage and produce low frequency noise and shadow flicker.

In a separate lawsuit, the same group of residents is contesting a decision earlier this year by the Botetourt County Board of Zoning Appeals to allow a concrete-making facility in the area.

The plant would be temporary, existing only long enough to produce the concrete needed for the bases of the turbines. Opponents say that it would nonetheless lead to pollution of a nearby creek and cause other damage to the surrounding forestland.

Reporter Laurence Hammack of The Roanoke Times contributed information to this story.