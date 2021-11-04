Cooper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurst is on the ballot today, seeking re-election against Republican Jason Ballard.
Officials have identified a total of 49 confirmed cases, including 31 hospitalizations.
Tyler Lee Foster was part of a group of would-be robbers who were met with gunfire that left one dead and another badly wounded.
- Updated
Key play: Virginia Tech stops Georgia Tech's offense on a fourth and 2 from Virginia Tech’s 12-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats after Election Day 2021, according to unoffi…
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente tackles some hot button offensive topics
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
NASCAR's Denny Hamlin didn't exactly win new fans on Sunday in Martinsville.
The money will be used for the building of its new science center.
Want to make Chase Elliott nervous? Don’t put him behind the wheel of his car – not even on a high-stakes day like Sunday at Martinsville Spee…