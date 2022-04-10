Cooperation, can-do and construction helps clinic

Mountain View Humane Spay Neuter Clinic in Christiansburg offered a story recently about its partnership with students and faculty at Virginia Tech to build an outdoor storage facility for its clinic at the Christiansburg Industrial Park.

The project, which started during the early days of the pandemic, has been a hands-on learning opportunity for multiple groups of students at Virginia Tech including Engineers without Borders, the Building Goodness Foundation, the Sustainable Facilities & Infrastructure Lab and the BioBuild Fellows, according a news release from the clinic.

The project has also been supported by generous donations of time and materials from members of the community including volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, NRV Master Gardeners and the NRV TimeBank, and donations from ACME Panel, ABC Supply, Riverbend Greenroofs and the Myers-Lawson School of Construction, according to the release.

Working with faculty mentor Annie Pearce, students are using recycled materials recovered from local manufacturers, construction and demolition sites, and even Virginia Tech research projects, to design and construct a building at no cost to the clinic that Mountain View can use to store extra supplies, records and equipment not needed on a day-to-day basis, according to the release.

The resulting building is an example of what can be done sustainably with ingenuity, determination and creative reuse. It will be used both as part of ongoing Master Gardener training on green roof systems as well as a research study on green infrastructure at Tech, according to the release.

The building will help Mountain View expand its operations with more storage space and better serve more furry clients as they work to manage pet overpopulation in the New River Valley and beyond.

- The Roanoke Times