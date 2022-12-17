 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coral

Coral

Coral came to the LAP Shelter on December 13, 2022 from the Bedford Humane Society. She is an absolutely breathtaking... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert