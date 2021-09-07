Cornershot: Playing through Graham to Richmond

In 1956 my husband and I were expecting our first child. My father, an ordained minister from Arkansas, was attending a ministerial conference in Montreat, North Carolina, with a plan to drive to Richmond to see me after the conference concluded.

On the conference's last day, Dad was playing a round of golf alone at the Montreat golf course when he found himself behind a foursome that included Dr. Billy Graham, who lived in Montreat.

Dad had a dilemma. He wanted to hear Dr. Graham preach the concluding ceremony, but he was also anxious to go on to Richmond to see his very pregnant daughter. He walked over to Dr. Graham and told him how much he looked forward to hearing the sermon, but he was pulled by his desire go on to Richmond to see his daughter.

Billy Graham smiled and told Dad to go on to see his daughter. He said that on that night he would be preaching the old, old story, as he always did. He added that since Dad was playing alone to come on and play through his group so that he could get on the road.

Just a small example of the generosity of spirit of Billy Graham that inspired countless people the world over to regard him as a great man.

— Jo Ann S. Threlkeld, a reader in Salem