Cornershot: Remembering Frosty

Remembering Frosty

He looked at me across the desk, his hands folded and his eyes wide with disbelief. Frosty Landon, executive editor of The Roanoke Times, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 87, had just offered me a job.

It wasn’t just any job. In 1986, I had been freelancing for the paper for two years, and I had just lost my full-time position with a law firm a few months before. In exchange for giving the company 20 hours a week of my time, he explained, I could work whenever I wanted, and he was throwing in a free newspaper subscription to sweeten the deal. (As IF it needed sweetening.) There was also the unspoken promise that it would lead to full-time work. And I had just told him “no.”

Over the years, when I thought back to that meeting, I wondered if I’d had rocks in my head, particularly considering that around the same time, I’d also turned down a full-time offer from my other gig — doing property examinations for a title company — explaining to them airily that I might want to write a book some day.