Cornershot: Remembering Frosty

Remembering Frosty
He looked at me across the desk, his hands folded and his eyes wide with disbelief. Frosty Landon, executive editor of The Roanoke Times, who passed away on July 19 at the age of 87, had just offered me a job.
It wasn’t just any job. In 1986, I had been freelancing for the paper for two years, and I had just lost my full-time position with a law firm a few months before. In exchange for giving the company 20 hours a week of my time, he explained, I could work whenever I wanted, and he was throwing in a free newspaper subscription to sweeten the deal. (As IF it needed sweetening.) There was also the unspoken promise that it would lead to full-time work. And I had just told him “no.”
Over the years, when I thought back to that meeting, I wondered if I’d had rocks in my head, particularly considering that around the same time, I’d also turned down a full-time offer from my other gig — doing property examinations for a title company — explaining to them airily that I might want to write a book some day.
I don’t know why Frosty, a crusty-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside guy, took such a shine to me, but he did, even though he also had no problem bawling me out when I made a mistake. I suspect part of it was because he was a father, I was close to his kids’ age, and he was worried about my future.
“Who is going to take care of you?” he asked when I turned the job down.
“I don’t want anyone to take care of me,” I told him.
“You’re an odd bird, Biesenbach,” he replied, addressing me by my surname, as he always did.
As these things often happen, it turned out all right in the end. Twenty years ago, the title insurance companies let most of their staff examiners go, and had I taken that job, I would have been doing gig work anyway. And during the past 30 years, newsrooms have been decimated by layoffs. I might have had a career as a journalist, but I likely wouldn’t have had a job at this point — at least, not one in Roanoke.
As for his other worry, 27 years ago in August, I found someone to take care of me whom I could take care of in return. Frosty must have approved, because he came to the wedding.
Rest in peace, Frosty. I’m sure you’re still keeping everyone honest, even in the afterlife.
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke