CORRECTION: The Willies replace War Chle

On Friday, Radford lawyer Jimmy Turk said he is now representing Ismemen David Etute, 18, a Virginia Tech freshman charged with killing Smith.
Link between Virginia Tech football player suspect and restaurant worker homicide victim murky in Blacksburg case
The state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke said an autopsy determined that Jerry Paul Smith died from a blunt force injury to the head.
Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute told police he punched victim after meeting for sexual encounter
CHRISTIANSBURG — A now suspended Virginia Tech football player told police he punched a sexual partner five times in the face and stomped on h…
Blacksburg police announced Thursday that investigators are looking into reports that customers were drugged at a town restaurant.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock wore a pained expression when asked about Isimemen David Etute on Monday afternoon.
A freshman on the Virginia Tech football team has been arrested and accused of murder in a death discovered Tuesday night.
A Roanoke man died Saturday morning while canoeing on the New River, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Centro Taco Bar thanked "the Blacksburg and Virginia Tech communities for your ongoing support."
The school's Board of Trustees announced the decision after a vote.
Ironman 70.3 competitors got a little help from many volunteers in the event's debut in the Roanoke Valley.