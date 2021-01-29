 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

Salem Rotary President Jeff Howard and Salem High School Interact student Brooke Bowers were misidentified in a photo accompanying the Giving column in Friday's newspaper. Additionally, the contact number for people who want more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The correct number is 844-432-BEDS (2337), ext. 5946.

