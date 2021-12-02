Correction

 Skip to main content
The first name of Deputy C. Thayer of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was incorrect in Thursday's article about the jury trial of a man convicted of stealing $289,000 worth of hemp from TruHarvest Farms.

 

