The last name of Roanoke City Council candidate Nick Hagen was spelled incorrectly in an Oct. 24 story about a candidate forum.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
New synthetics are estimated to be several times more deadly than fentanyl, and show a worrying resistance to Narcan.
Baylor is a Virginia Tech recruit, while Prioleau's dad is a Tech assistant.
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music’s biggest acts of the past few years stopped on Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performa…
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.
A CDC committee recommends adding COVID shots to regular immunization schedules. But the state gets to decide what shots students need to attend school.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
The family of Shawn Smith, who died in the November 2021 incident, filed a lawsuit last week against county police.
The meeting gave city Economic Development Director Tommy Miller, hired earlier this year, an opportunity to hear what others think.
Michael Galliher will run to succeed longtime Clerk Steve McGraw.
BLACKSBURG — Two years ago, Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith roomed on the road with his quarterback – one who’s emerged as one of the …