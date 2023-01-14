Cosmo is hoping the stars will align and he will have a family for the holidays! Cosmo is a handsome... View on PetFinder
Cosmo
A former Virginia Tech soccer player who accused her coach of benching her for expressing political views at a game will receive $100,000 from…
Miear, who spent just over six years as MCPS chief, said his dismissal — which the school board unanimously approved on March 17 last year — was rooted to his objection to his transgender child’s decision to change their name.
The sporting goods retailer signed a lease to open a 55,000-square-foot store in the shopping center.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.
An attorney for Antoine Thompson, who was sentenced to 7 years on drug charges, said the case raised questions about the well-being of children with both parents incarcerated.
The cabin's removal was approved by the city Architectural Review Board Thursday.
The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River.
Andrea Gee already had a husband, a child and six years of working at a bank under her belt when she decided to become a registered nurse.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Al Bedrosian, formerly of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, is the newest face on the Roanoke City Electoral Board.