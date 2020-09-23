court health care 092420

WASHINGTON — The upcoming Senate battle over a Supreme Court nomination is sharpening the focus on the 2010 health care law on the campaign trail before a high-stakes oral arguments hearing to determine the law’s future, which will be held just a week after the election.

In a campaign in which health care was already a top issue for voters, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg raised the risks for the law signed by President Barack Obama that expanded insurance coverage to more than 20 million people. The Trump administration is arguing that the justices should strike down all of the law, including its popular protections allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance and requiring coverage of preexisting medical conditions. The Supreme Court has not said when it would rule on the lawsuit after the Nov. 10 arguments.

Democrats are highlighting the upcoming threat, with party leaders drawing a straight line from the health care law to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Supreme Court. Former Vice President Joe Biden is raising the specter of COVID-19 creating preexisting conditions for the millions of Americans who have had it or could become infected.

President Donald Trump counters by saying he will release his own health care plan, with aides suggesting policies could be announced as early as Thursday.