court health care 092420

WASHINGTON — The upcoming Senate battle over a Supreme Court nomination is sharpening the focus on the 2010 health care law on the campaign trail before a high-stakes oral arguments hearing to determine the law’s future, which will be held just a week after the election.
In a campaign in which health care was already a top issue for voters, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg raised the risks for the law signed by President Barack Obama that expanded insurance coverage to more than 20 million people. The Trump administration is arguing that the justices should strike down all of the law, including its popular protections allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance and requiring coverage of preexisting medical conditions. The Supreme Court has not said when it would rule on the lawsuit after the Nov. 10 arguments.
Democrats are highlighting the upcoming threat, with party leaders drawing a straight line from the health care law to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Supreme Court. Former Vice President Joe Biden is raising the specter of COVID-19 creating preexisting conditions for the millions of Americans who have had it or could become infected.
President Donald Trump counters by saying he will release his own health care plan, with aides suggesting policies could be announced as early as Thursday.
Biden’s focus on the 2010 law is trickling down to congressional races, in which many candidates were already focusing on health care, said Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care, a group that advocates for the health care law.
Woodhouse said it’s been hard to make voters aware of the lawsuit, but said he expected the Supreme Court fight to heighten the issue, especially in Senate races
“More Americans, if not most voters, by the time they go to the polls, will understand the importance of this Supreme Court fight for the future of health care,” he said.
A Sept. 17 analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project found that 31.7 percent of Biden campaign advertisements mentioned health care, compared with 26.1 percent of the Trump campaign’s. The Biden campaign mentioned COVID-19 in 53.6 percent of ads, compared with 27.9 percent for the Trump campaign.
A Biden ad released last week features a father whose son was born with a preexisting condition. “Donald Trump is looking to roll back those protections for preexisting conditions in the middle of a pandemic. It’s mind-blowing,” he says.
The Trump campaign’s recent ads have focused more on the economy, but noted that research on a vaccine for COVID-19 is progressing and common safety protocols are in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Before Ginsburg’s death, a September Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that health care had dropped to voters’ fifth-highest priority for presidential candidates. Health care had previously been a top issue, but the economy, the coronavirus outbreak, policing, and race relations all ranked higher this month, reflecting events over the last six months.
Democrats made no secret of their intention to make health care a pillar of their campaigns, after the issue dominated the party’s presidential primary and after they won back control of the House in 2018 by focusing on defending the 2010 law and its preexisting condition protections.
“Health care is the No. 1 issue that people care about. I can tell you this from being on the ground in a congressional district that Donald Trump won,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman, said last week on a press call.
The Democratic challengers in key Senate races are taking varied approaches to how they are discussing health care issues and whether they focus on their Republican opponent or Trump, according to a messaging memo by Protect Our Care summarizing how six Democratic challengers for the Senate and six Democratic House incumbents discuss health care and the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo covers Senate races in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina, all races that could determine which party controls the chamber next year.
The Democratic challengers’ talking points “are consistently about protecting people with pre-existing conditions, lowering drug costs, and protecting and expanding the Affordable Care Act,” the memo reads.
Trump said last week during an ABC town hall he would release a health care plan before the Nov. 3 election, repeating a claim he’s previously made. Several times during the summer he said he would release a plan within “two weeks.”
This week, he will highlight health care during visits in the South.
“President Trump is going to continue to take bold action and keep his commitment to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in an email. “This week in Charlotte, the President will lay out more details on his vision to deliver on his promise of quality healthcare at low costs both now and in the future.”
While Republicans say they support preexisting conditions guarantees, many Republicans have voted to at least weaken the existing protections in current law.
