Crash on southbound I-81 in Botetourt County has been cleared

Southbound Interstate 81 had reopened after a crash that closed both lanes in Botetourt County on Sunday afternoon
The wreck occurred just after 6 p.m. at mile marker 168, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Just after the crash, traffic was backed up for at least five miles.
A crash on the northbound side near exit 167 in Botetourt also backed up traffic Sunday evening. It was cleared just after 7 p.m.
Virginia State Police could not immediately be reached for details.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!