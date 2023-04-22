Crunchy Apr 22, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech announces commencement speaker Businesswoman, philanthropist and author Jean Case will speak at Virginia Tech during commencement ceremonies on May 12, the university announ… CASEY: $70 for 2 hours Sunday parking in downtown Roanoke Corrine Casella thought she was paying $7 for a parking space during a recent visit to Mill Mountain Theatre. But because of a glitch with an … Former Radford police captain convicted of attempted sex with minor Chris Caldwell, who was a captain when he left Radford's force last year, texted a teen-age boy to propose they have sex after the boy turned … 4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated. The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was… Salem Fair announces new rule for entry this year The fair will also continue to use other entry measures that were already established.