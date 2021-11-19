cutNscratch: Roanoke Music Lab students team up for beats with ‘808-Ray’

Imagine seven aspiring beat-makers and one high level music producer sitting around one computer to make a drum beat. That's a lot of chefs for one stew. But that's how it worked earlier this year, when Rayshon "808-Ray" Cobbs Jr. met up with a group of high school-age guys at the Music Lab at Jefferson Center.
Far from being a cluster, the resulting groove — underpinning a Mendelssohn symphony sample, recreated by Patrick Henry High School's orchestra — shows Roanoke-area talent at its best, using collaboration as a launching pad for something very cool.
"All the ego gets checked at the door, and it was a collaborative effort," said Cobbs, a Miami-based Roanoke native who has worked with the best in hip-hop. "That was a really dope part about it, too, how everyone was just huddled around the computer, and everyone had their turn to do what they wanted with the beat. I have never made a beat with that many people at one time, so it was a first for me, too.
"Everybody’s mind and ear was on the same wavelength, so it was really dope."
The dopeness is liable to escalate. The collaboration, a product of Cobbs' week-long residency with J-Lab students last summer, is downloadable via jeffcenter.org/808-ray-project, and the lab is inviting local MCs to record bars over it in what they're calling the #classicalbeatchallenge.
There is only one rule. "We gotta keep it clean, ‘cause it’s for the kids," Cobbs said.
Jordan Harman Jefferson Center's education and outreach coordinator sent a variety of compositions to Cobbs, whose beatmaking credits include Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Beyonce & Jay Z, Lil Wayne and Curren$y. Cobbs selected Felix Mendelssohn's 1823 work, String Symphony in B Minor, then had his way with it. From there, the PH Orchestra covered the 808-Ray sample, and it was ready for more collaboration.
Jefferson Center had put out a call to Roanoke-area schools for beatmakers who wanted to work on the project. Many submitted samples of their work. Cobbs chose eight, though due to scheduling, seven wound up working with him at the music lab in July.
"I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous at first, because I wasn’t sure how good I was going to do at being a teacher, because I’ve never been in that position, but it ended up being really dope," Cobbs said. "I learned a little bit from them, too, in the way that they approached their music. And every one of them was just dope in their own unique way. So it was a good experience."
Harmon said he was most impressed with the way the young men worked together, recognizing and encouraging each beatmaker's strengths.
"There wasn’t anybody that was leading everything and did more of the work," Harman said. "It was just very much a team effort, and Ray just sat back. He was there if they had any questions … He gave them instructions throughout the week, but he was excited to see what they were going to create. He didn’t want to influence what that final product was going to look like. He just watched them work and was there for guidance.
"That’s them, the final product you hear. That’s the kids."
The moment was not lost on the kids.
"This is a moment," participant Tre Cossaboon said in a video posted at the link above. "This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime thing."
Cossaboon added that the experience made him want to be the best version of himself.
Now it's time so see who spits strong verses — or sings them, because that's OK, too — over this classical trap number. They can use 16 bars of the song and post them to social media with the classical beat challenge hashtag.
As Harman addressed different youth groups for Jefferson Center, he found that a lot of kids want to get in on something like this. That led to the idea to extend this project's life with the new challenge.
"Why don’t we make this something that can keep on going," he said. "We can keep on engaging with the community through it."
Cobbs is excited to hear who comes up with what. In other words, an artist who knows about strong voices and quality verses is interested.
"Roanoke is a very gifted city, musically, so this is a dope opportunity for everyone just to come together, cultivate, and see how everyone’s mind works," he said.