Dadline: Awaiting spring's renewal after a long, dark winter

Spring’s warmth and beauty might have even teased us with a sense of normalcy that has never fully returned. But we needed that hope, even if it was mostly false hope. We plodded through the summer, thought that maybe the virus would break by fall, only to stumble into a dark winter when we realized, maybe for the first time for many of us, that we would never shake this disease until people started getting vaccinated against it.

Along the way, more than half a million Americans have died from COVID-19, more than 10,000 Virginians among them. I have lost friends, and many friends have lost family to the disease.

And now here we are on the cusp on a second coronavirus-infected spring. If last April offered false hope, maybe this spring will be the seasonal bookend to a long, tortuous year.

Children are back on ballfields. More people seem to take mask-wearing seriously, which allows businesses, schools and churches to open safely. The daffodils have bloomed, once again defying the virus.