Dadline: Awaiting spring's renewal after a long, dark winter

I’ll never forget the events of last spring.
Easter sunrise was breathtaking. The redbuds bloomed as beautifully as I can remember. Kite-flying weather in Green Hill Park was perfect.
Seems like something else happened, too. Oh, yeah. That virus shut us down.
But it didn’t shut everything down. Schools, sports, plays, restaurants, graduations, church services and, yes, much of the world turned out the lights, locked the door and pulled down the shades last March. Coronavirus couldn’t stop spring, though.
I remember thinking last April that perhaps the only good thing about being under a lockdown was that it happened during one of the prettiest springtimes in recent memory. My family hiked trails we hadn’t set foot on before. We rode bikes around Carvins Cove and explored city parks that we had never visited.
We found new ways of learning and coping. My daughter signed up for online baking and photography classes. She hung out in her treehouse for what seemed to be the first time since she was little.
In fact, looking at some of the photographs that my wife took as she documented our family’s “quarantine,” which we naively thought would be over in just a couple of months, the spring of 2020 looks like the most fun time ever! Flowers, butterflies, jigsaw puzzles, curbside hot dogs from the Salem Red Sox – what could have been better? Besides actual Salem Red Sox games, I mean. (The home opener is May 11, by the way.)
Spring’s warmth and beauty might have even teased us with a sense of normalcy that has never fully returned. But we needed that hope, even if it was mostly false hope. We plodded through the summer, thought that maybe the virus would break by fall, only to stumble into a dark winter when we realized, maybe for the first time for many of us, that we would never shake this disease until people started getting vaccinated against it.
Along the way, more than half a million Americans have died from COVID-19, more than 10,000 Virginians among them. I have lost friends, and many friends have lost family to the disease.
And now here we are on the cusp on a second coronavirus-infected spring. If last April offered false hope, maybe this spring will be the seasonal bookend to a long, tortuous year.
Children are back on ballfields. More people seem to take mask-wearing seriously, which allows businesses, schools and churches to open safely. The daffodils have bloomed, once again defying the virus.
Still, fears about the number of COVID-19 cases spiking upward linger. We’ve seen the numbers decline before, only to see them climb again like a terrible roller-coaster ride. At this time last year, the reality that high school graduations might be canceled still seemed like a bad dream from which we’d all soon awake. By spring break, though, the class of 2020 knew it was headed for a permanent vacation.
My family stayed home during spring break last year, and we have no plans to travel anywhere this spring break. Our tradition in recent years has been to spend spring breaks at state park cabins. We’re not out of the woods yet, as far as coronavirus is concerned. Maybe we’re on the right path into the light, though.
And spring will renew us again, as it always does.