At last check, there is no blocking and tackling in golf. Yet since the PGA Tour returned to competition June 11, five players and two caddies have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the players, Cameron Champ, subsequently tested negative three times. Moreover, we don’t know if any of the players and caddies contracted the coronavirus while at the course.
But the news — the headline was the withdrawal of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka from last week’s tournament after his caddie tested positive — is yet another sobering reminder of how challenging a fall football season would be.
This is especially true for colleges and high schools, which unlike the NFL, can’t build a proverbial bubble for athletes and staff.
Indeed, barring rapid medical advances and/or reductions in current infection rates for the general population, football this fall could well cross the line from challenging to reckless.
Some will consider that alarmist. They’ll cite the lower hospitalization rates for young COVID-19 patients and the physical conditioning of elite athletes. But please consider three counterpoints.
First, elite athletes aren’t immune to underlying health issues that could make COVID-19 infection dangerous.
Second, the unknowns about COVID-19’s long-term effects on the lungs and heart are unsettling.
Third, allowing thousands of young men across the country to practice and play football, the antithesis of social distancing, risks spreading the virus to more vulnerable folks.
Amid a spike in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott last week told KVIA-TV that he let bars open too soon. Well, if the clusters of people in bars, albeit indoors, are a bad idea, can football and other fall sports such as field hockey and soccer be advisable?
Yes, we want our lives back. People are hurting — economically and emotionally — and returning schools, businesses and even sports, to normal operations will aid our collective recovery immeasurably.
But we have to be smart and disciplined.
Colleges are doing their best as athletes return to campus for the voluntary workouts that, in theory, will prepare them for preseason drills. In concert with medical staff, they have established protocols for testing, distancing, quarantining and sanitizing.
For example, James Madison’s football players have begun a 10-day shelter-in-place at their homes in preparation for next week’s return, said Kevin Warner, assistant athletic director for communications. Upon reporting to campus, they will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in residence halls for three more days, one to a room, with meals delivered and with two sharing a bathroom.
Only after the on-campus quarantine, and a negative test, can a player participate in voluntary workouts. Those sessions will be conducted in pods of 10 players and with proper social distancing.
But despite precautions, we’ve seen rashes of positive COVID-19 tests for athletes at schools such as LSU, Clemson, Kansas State, Boise State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas.
Others such as Maryland, Wisconsin and Notre Dame have reported no, or minimal, infections. Virginia Tech, VCU, North Carolina, Miami and Old Dominion have not shared test results. Athletes at Virginia, Richmond and William and Mary have yet to return to their respective campuses.
Here’s how perilous spreading the virus can be: Two Power Five football coaches, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson and Penn State’s James Franklin, are going to leave their families once practices start and not return until after the season.
Clawson told ESPN.com’s David Hale that doctors advised him to isolate because his wife, Catherine, has a reduced white blood cell count after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation to overcome breast cancer in 2017. That condition leaves her more prone to complications from COVID-19.
Franklin told HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” that he will separate to protect his 12-year-old daughter, Addison, whose immune system is compromised by sickle cell disease.
Major League Baseball is poised to start its abbreviated season, while the NBA targets a resumption of play, but the Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman and Dallas Mavericks’ Willie Cauley-Stein are among a small number opting out for family health concerns.
Optimistic about fall college football as recently as two weeks ago, administrators are tapping the brakes.
Appearing on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” show Tuesday, Miami athletic director Blake James urged viewers to wear a mask to help the cause and said the next month is critical.
“We want to have college football this fall,” he added. “My plan is that we will. I believe the other leaders in our league believe that is the case as we sit here today. But I think everyone is getting more nervous, and obviously we’ll have to continue conversations.”
Nervous about even starting. Nervous about risking high volumes of game cancellations as teams discover untenable virus numbers.
The notion of a seamless, as-scheduled, 13-week regular season “is insane,” a senior associate athletic director from a Power Five school told me.
Conversations moving forward will include the alternative of delaying football and perhaps some other fall sports until spring, which would give science eight more months to unearth a vaccine and/or treatment.
The primary issue for football then would become how to shoehorn two seasons into a calendar year. Shorten one or both seasons? Extend the 2021 regular season into early 2022? Otherwise, you expose athletes to greater injury risk.
Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock, a member of the NCAA Division I football oversight committee, acknowledged the considerable stress.
“How do we navigate it?” he said Tuesday on “Packer and Durham.” “How do we provide that fan/student-athlete experience? I don’t know. I don’t know.”
